Victoria and NSW left Cricket Australia’s game for three more Sheffield Shield games.
A season that was set to start on September 11 for some test stars has yet to kick off with no start date in sight as border restrictions hit hard.
Victoria and NSW have once again been left out in the cold after four of the six state teams were given the green light to restart their domestic seasons as border closures and quarantine rules hit Test stars hard.
In the wake of this week’s Sheffield Shield clash in Brisbane that was abandoned over fears of a Covid lockdown, Cricket Australia has six more state games scheduled in Adelaide and Perth.
But players from Victoria and NSW, including Test spinner Nathan Lyon, remain locked up in their home state after plans to get them to Adelaide to serve 14 days of quarantine were harpooned on Thursday.
The Vics had planned to leave the state this weekend and move to Adelaide, but that has been reversed after the move was blocked by South Australian health officials. A date for their departure is still unknown.
NSW players had also postponed their plans to fly to Adelaide this weekend.
All Victorian and NSW players will have to quarantine for 14 days when they arrive at their new destination, then an additional week to prepare for their opening match, which has yet to be determined.
Victoria’s season was set to start on September 11, but ongoing border restrictions have created a logistical minefield for Cricket Australia when scheduling matches. The Vics are now staring at a start date towards the end of October.
“Cricket Australia, Cricket NSW and Cricket Victoria are working closely with state and territory governments in planning matches for Victoria and New South Wales,” said a statement from Cricket Australia.
It’s clear that frustration is mounting among players, some of whom started their pre-seasons in June. Batting gun Will Pucovski also wants to test his shoulder, which he had surgery after his Test debut against India in January.
“I think we hope we don’t go into quarantine this weekend, but the weekend after and then we have two weeks of quarantine,” Victorian coach Chris Rogers said on Thursday.
“We will probably need another six to seven days to get the bowlers back on their feet and ready. We’ll probably look in four weeks from now.”
The game that was canceled this week in Brisbane will be played again in Adelaide from October 7, in addition to six more domestic games.
“We look forward to providing further updates on the Marsh Sheffield Shield, Marsh One-Day Cup and Women’s National Cricket League schedules as soon as possible,” said Peter Roach, Head of Cricket Australia’s Cricket Operations and Scheduling.
Cricket Tasmania’s high-performance boss Simon Insley defended the decision to leave Brisbane earlier this week, just hours before the match against Queensland was set to start
“We were originally scheduled to go to Western Australia after our time in Queensland, which would have been fine if there hadn’t been those few community transmission cases in Brisbane,” Insley said.
“Bringing the squad back to Tasmania was a big part of keeping our options open.”
“Edges are tricky, and fitting the fixture together is like a big game from Tetris, but everyone is absolutely committed to ensuring as much cricket as possible is played in all formats of the game in the 2021-22 season. “
The new schedule means that all four teams, except Victoria and NSW, will each have played two Sheffield Shield matches by the time the other states open their campaign.
Sheffield Shield
October 7-10: Queensland v Tasmania, Karen Rolton Oval
October 15–18: South Australia v Queensland, Adelaide Oval
October 17-20: Western Australia v Tasmania, WACA Ground
One-day cup
Oct 13: South Australia v Queensland, Karen Rolton Oval
October 15: Western Australia v Tasmania, WACA Ground (D/N)
