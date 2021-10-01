Top 25 Most Important Matchups in College Football This Weekend – ESPN 98.1 FM





Looking outside the SEC, several top 25 college football teams will face each other this weekend. Iowa vs Maryland #5 ranked Iowa will take on Maryland in College Park. Both teams are trying to maintain the momentum and even break their 4-0 records. In this Big Ten matchup, both will join Friday’s game after a short week. On Saturday, Iowa defeated Colorado State 24-14 and Maryland defeated Kent State 37-16. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is looking forward to the game and knows this matchup will be a challenge. Ferentz recognizes Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s strengths and growth as a player.

https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Iowa-Pre-Marylands-QB-Has-Improved.mp3 This matchup will take place on Friday at 8 p.m. Michigan vs Wisconsin Wisconsin hosts Number 14 ranked Michigan. The undefeated Wolverines are looking for their first Madison win since 2001. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh knows his team will face a fast, physical and experienced defense in Wisconsin. https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Michigan-Pre-Tough-Talented-Wisconsin-Defense.mp3 In addition, Michigan will look to their quarterback Cade McNamara for offensive success. This season, McNamara has thrown 534 yards without interceptions. Last week, Michigan defeated Rutgers 20-13 and Wisconsin fell to Notre Dame. Kick-off is scheduled for 12 noon on Saturday. Cincinnati vs Notre Dame no. 9 Notre Dame (4-0) receives No. 7 Cincinnati (3-0) at Notre Dame Stadium. Aldo, both are undefeated. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly knows his team needs to watch out for Cincinnati athletic quarterback Desmond Ridder. https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Notre-Dame-Pre-Desmond-Knight-Is-Very-Good.mp3 Next, Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan is expected to start after suffering an ankle injury against Wisconsin last week. Coan has nine touchdown passes this season. Cincinnati is coming off a two-week rest. The well-equipped Bearcats seem to break Notre Dame’s perfect record. Kick-off is scheduled for Saturday at 2.30pm. Oregon vs Stanford Another top 25 matchup sees No. 3 Oregon take on Stanford. In this Pac-12 match-up, the Cardinals attempt a massive attack against the undefeated Ducks. Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal will be looking for the Ducks to up their intensity this Saturday and hold on to their matchup. https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Oregon-Pre-Need-To-Bring-More-Energy.mp3 Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown appears to be leading the Ducks to victory. This season, Brown has six touchdowns and 764 passing yards. Additionally, Oregon’s head coach is keeping an eye on Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee. McKee has eight touchdowns and 863 passing yards this season. https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Oregon-Pre-Stanford-QB-Tanner-McKee-1.mp3 Kick-off is scheduled at 3:30 PM

