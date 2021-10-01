Sports
Madness over Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal news
Tennis fans are eager to see Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal join forces to play double a last time.
The tennis legends, who together with Novak Djokovic hold the men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles, are currently sidelined with injuries and will not play in 2021.
‘BEST NEWS’: Fans explode over Kim Clijsters and Andy Murray news
ENORMOUS: Ash Barty’s Telling Move Amid ‘Ridiculous’ Controversy
They were absent Team Europe’s side that defeated Team World in the Laver Cup in Boston last week, though Federer was present and watched from the stands.
Federer and Nadal teamed up to double down together at the 2017 event, a rare event that tennis fans around the world have been in awe of.
And they’ve stunned fans once again after raising the possibility of one last time doubles together at the Laver Cup in 2022.
After the European team’s victory on Sunday, Nadal sent a call to his great friend and rival.
Nadal took to Instagram to congratulate the European players, writing: @rogerfederer will double next year?
If that didn’t get fans excited, Federer’s reaction certainly did.
It would be great to bring the old Fedal back to London, he wrote.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal out with injuries
Speaking at the Laver Cup, Federer revealed he’s still “a few months” away of a return to the ATP tour, making it highly unlikely that he will be ready in time for the Australian Open in January.
The 40-year-old underwent two knee surgeries in 2020 that kept him out of the tour for more than a year.
He returned to action in March but again injured his knee during the grass court season and said he would need more surgery to be able to play again.
“I have to walk well again, run well and then do the side steps and all the agility work and then eventually I have to be back on the tennis court,” he said.
“But it will take me a few more months and then we will see how things are next year somewhere. I have to take my time. I don’t want to rush anything at this point.
“This is also for my life. I want to make sure I can do everything I want to do later. There’s no rush so I’m actually in a really good place. I think the worst is over . I’m really happy.”
As for Nadal, the 35-year-old has not played since the second round loss in Washington in early August and will not set foot on court this year.
Nadal skipped Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics after a foot injury in the French Open final against Novak Djokovic in June.
He then injured his foot again in Washington and had to miss the US Open before deciding to sit out the rest of the 2021 season to make a good recovery.
Fans are hopeful that Nadal will return to action at the Australian Open.
“I’m (determined) to do whatever it takes to get back in the best shape possible, to keep competing for the things that really motivate me and the things I’ve been doing all these years,” he said.
“I am convinced that this can be achieved with the recovery of the foot and of course a very important daily effort. I will do everything I can to make it happen.”
with agencies
