Red Sox vs. Orioles – Game Recap – September 30, 2021

BALTIMORE — Making the Baltimore Orioles friends in Seattle, Toronto and New York.

Last place Orioles dealt another blow to the Boston Red Sox in their postseason push, with Ryan Mountcastle hitting a three-run homerun in the third inning of Baltimore’s 6-2 win on Thursday-evening.

Baltimore has lost 107 games this year, but won two of three in this series against Boston. Good news for the Mariners, Blue Jays and Yankees. The Red Sox tied with Seattle for the second American League wildcard. Boston follows New York with two games for the first wild card and leads Toronto by one.

Obviously we have to win, said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. We’ve talked about winning series, and we haven’t won the last two.

Kik Hernandez homered on the first pitch of the game for the Red Sox, but not much went well for them after that. Mountcastle puts Baltimore at 3-1 with his 33rd home run of the season, and the Orioles added three more runs in the sixth.

Boston’s Nick Pivetta (9-8) struckout three in the first, but he eventually gave up three runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struckout eight batters with two walks.

Alexander Wells (2-3) gave up a run and three hits in six innings after entering the game with a 7.61 ERA.

This wasn’t as bad as in 2011, when the Red Sox gave up two runs in the ninth inning in Baltimore and were eliminated on the last night of the regular season. That collapse ended Boston manager Terry Francona’s tenure.

A decade later, the Orioles were another thorn in Boston’s side, but the Red Sox still have time to recover when they close the regular season with a series in Washington.

Boston-pitchers threw four wild pitches in this game. Two of them came in the sixth, when the Red Sox also made an error. Tyler Nevin gave the Orioles a 5-1 lead with a two-run single, and Pat Valaika followed with a sacrifice fly.

It was great to be able to get through that moment,” said Nevin, who was playing his third Major League game. “It’s just nice when the games really matter to someone. We are out, but we can still influence the course of the season.

Nevin is the son of former Major Leaguer Phil Nevin, who is the third base coach of the Yankees.

We kind of joked about it,” he said. “I told him I was getting a call again, and he said, ‘Okay, hey, why don’t you try and help us out a little bit?’

UNTIMELY RAID

The Red Sox have lost five of six to the Yankees and Orioles, scoring just 19 points in the process.

I have three games to go and try to help this team turn this around, said Xander Bogaerts, who hit 0 for 3 on Thursday and 2 for 23 in the last six games. “It’s not a good time to play bad baseball, but sometimes it happens.

LAST HOUSE

Baltimore finished the season with a 27-54 record at Camden Yards, the worst home record in baseball. The Orioles drew fewer than 800,000 fans this season, who were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The turnout was Thursday 13,012.

TRAINERS ROOM

Red Sox: Boston is in an odd spot on second base. Christian Arroyo was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list more than a week ago, but Jos Iglesias has hit .339 in 20 games for Boston and continues to play. The Red Sox signed Iglesias in early September, so he won’t be able to play for them in the postseason if they make it. Cora said Arroyo, who has only played twice since his return, is doing what he can to stay sharp. Hopefully we have to make that decision, let’s put it this way, right? Who’s going to play second in the playoffs?” Cora said.

NEXT ONE

Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8) starts Friday night in the series opener in Washington. Josh Rogers (2-1) climbs the mound for the Nationals.

Orioles: Baltimore ends up against another playoff contender in Toronto. The Orioles had not yet announced a starter for Friday-evening’s game against Steven Matz (13-7) of the Blue Jays.

——

Follow Noah Trister at www.twitter.com/noahtrister

——