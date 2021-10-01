Sports
Red Sox vs. Orioles – Game Recap – September 30, 2021
BALTIMORE — Making the Baltimore Orioles friends in Seattle, Toronto and New York.
Last place Orioles dealt another blow to the Boston Red Sox in their postseason push, with Ryan Mountcastle hitting a three-run homerun in the third inning of Baltimore’s 6-2 win on Thursday-evening.
Baltimore has lost 107 games this year, but won two of three in this series against Boston. Good news for the Mariners, Blue Jays and Yankees. The Red Sox tied with Seattle for the second American League wildcard. Boston follows New York with two games for the first wild card and leads Toronto by one.
Obviously we have to win, said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. We’ve talked about winning series, and we haven’t won the last two.
Kik Hernandez homered on the first pitch of the game for the Red Sox, but not much went well for them after that. Mountcastle puts Baltimore at 3-1 with his 33rd home run of the season, and the Orioles added three more runs in the sixth.
Boston’s Nick Pivetta (9-8) struckout three in the first, but he eventually gave up three runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struckout eight batters with two walks.
Alexander Wells (2-3) gave up a run and three hits in six innings after entering the game with a 7.61 ERA.
This wasn’t as bad as in 2011, when the Red Sox gave up two runs in the ninth inning in Baltimore and were eliminated on the last night of the regular season. That collapse ended Boston manager Terry Francona’s tenure.
A decade later, the Orioles were another thorn in Boston’s side, but the Red Sox still have time to recover when they close the regular season with a series in Washington.
Boston-pitchers threw four wild pitches in this game. Two of them came in the sixth, when the Red Sox also made an error. Tyler Nevin gave the Orioles a 5-1 lead with a two-run single, and Pat Valaika followed with a sacrifice fly.
It was great to be able to get through that moment,” said Nevin, who was playing his third Major League game. “It’s just nice when the games really matter to someone. We are out, but we can still influence the course of the season.
Nevin is the son of former Major Leaguer Phil Nevin, who is the third base coach of the Yankees.
We kind of joked about it,” he said. “I told him I was getting a call again, and he said, ‘Okay, hey, why don’t you try and help us out a little bit?’
UNTIMELY RAID
The Red Sox have lost five of six to the Yankees and Orioles, scoring just 19 points in the process.
I have three games to go and try to help this team turn this around, said Xander Bogaerts, who hit 0 for 3 on Thursday and 2 for 23 in the last six games. “It’s not a good time to play bad baseball, but sometimes it happens.
LAST HOUSE
Baltimore finished the season with a 27-54 record at Camden Yards, the worst home record in baseball. The Orioles drew fewer than 800,000 fans this season, who were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The turnout was Thursday 13,012.
TRAINERS ROOM
Red Sox: Boston is in an odd spot on second base. Christian Arroyo was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list more than a week ago, but Jos Iglesias has hit .339 in 20 games for Boston and continues to play. The Red Sox signed Iglesias in early September, so he won’t be able to play for them in the postseason if they make it. Cora said Arroyo, who has only played twice since his return, is doing what he can to stay sharp. Hopefully we have to make that decision, let’s put it this way, right? Who’s going to play second in the playoffs?” Cora said.
NEXT ONE
Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8) starts Friday night in the series opener in Washington. Josh Rogers (2-1) climbs the mound for the Nationals.
Orioles: Baltimore ends up against another playoff contender in Toronto. The Orioles had not yet announced a starter for Friday-evening’s game against Steven Matz (13-7) of the Blue Jays.
——
Follow Noah Trister at www.twitter.com/noahtrister
——
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/recap/_/gameId/401229427
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]