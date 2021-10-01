Head-to-head winning streak on the line for UCLA football against the state of Arizona

A battle between former NFL head coaches.

A showdown between two highly regarded dual-threat quarterbacks looking to make the jump to the pros.

The top two teams in the Pac-12 South.

This marks the third matchup of Chip Kelly and Dorian Thompson-Robinson vs. Herm Edwards and Jayden Daniels, and history is completely on the Bruins’ side in this one.

No. 20 UCLA football (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) has defeated the state of Arizona (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) in their past two head-to-head games, with both teams having similar cores and coaching staff up to the past few seasons. The Bruins and Sun Devils meet again on Saturday night in the Rose Bowl, and if the home side win, it would be the first time they have beaten their opponent three times in a row since 2000 to 2003.

Thompson-Robinson is 2-0 with a 159.2 passer rating, four total touchdowns and zero interceptions in his career against Arizona State. Even with all that success, he said he expects a slightly different defensive look this time with more single-wide and man-to-man sets.

The quarterback on the other side of the ball, Daniels, therefore has a 0-2 record against UCLA in his career. Kelly and the Bruin defense won’t rest on their laurels, though, as they’ve already beaten him twice before.

“We have to start all over again,” Kelly said.

Kelly compared Daniels’ ability to improvise and tear down big plays to a pair of Pro Bowl NFL quarterbacks, saying it’s a big part of what makes him so dangerous and hard to grasp.

“Just like some of those great next-level quarterbacks — the Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilsons of the world, the Lamar Jacksons — it’s the unscheduled ones that can really hurt you,” Kelly said. “That’s where he’s at his best because he’s such a quality athlete that you have to make sure you always know where he is.”

UCLA is number 41 in the country with 11.0 sacks and number 54 in the country with 6.5 loss tackles per game. However, Daniels is one of the best in the country at dodging sacks, and he is in the top-30 at 1.25 per game.

The Bruins’ pass rush will have to chase the fastest, most elusive quarterback they’ve seen all season, and linebacker Carl Jones said everything should be arranged with attention to detail and adherence to the game plan.

“Honestly, it’s just go-go-go,” Jones said. “We just have to plug the gaps, do our assignments, keep doing our plays inside, so we just have to do our job and everything will be fine.”

Arizona State runs the ball 12 times more often than it passes on average, and it’s not just Daniels getting touches. Running backs Rachaad White — a former UCLA committee member — and Daniyel Ngata both have over 200 yards rushing through four games, and they average 166.5 scrimmage yards per game.

“They have two solid running backs and I think Herm made the decision to let the ball run,” said Kelly. “It’s a conscious effort that they’re going to try and get the ball running and that’s going to be a real test for our front seven.”

On the other side of the ball, the Thompson-Robinson and his company defenses allow the fifth fewest passing yards in the country with 124.2 per game and roughly the same output of opposing hasty strikes.

The offenses the Sun Devils have faced — namely FCS Southern Utah, UNLV and Colorado — don’t come close to the Bruins’ 434.3 yards and 38.5 points per game. Running backs Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown have 97 yards more from scrimmage than their opponents duo at three touches less, and receiver Kyle Philips and tight end Greg Dulcich are also among the top weapons in the Pac-12.

UCLA and the State of Arizona begin at 7:30 p.m., apparently to Kelly’s dismay.

The Bruins coach spoke regularly about his preference for afternoon college football in recent weeks. Both this week against the Sun Devils and next week against the Wildcats, his team will be playing outside the primetime window on the East Coast.

Kelly said during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles that he couldn’t stay up late enough to watch Pac-12 After Dark games, such as those at UCLA and the state of Arizona this weekend.

“I had friends who coached in games when I was in the NFL. I’ve never seen a 10:30 a.m. East Coast Pac-12 game,” Kelly said. “I love football, and I didn’t stop to watch it.”

Kelly’s players said it makes no difference to them, so every Bruin will be excited and ready to start Saturday night.

