Robert Morris, graduate of women’s hockey, Welsh makes history as first female linesman in OHL – College Hockey





The Ontario Hockey League announced on Thursday that Kirsten Welsh will become the first female linesman in OHL history. Originally from Blackstock, Ontario, Welsh worked Thursday’s game between host Mississauga Steelheads and visiting Guelph Storm and will also work Friday’s preseason game between host Oshawa Generals and visiting Windsor Spitfires. She will be a member of the OHL on-duty team for the 2021-22 season after attending the NHL on-duty Exposition last August in Buffalo, NY This is an incredible opportunity and I can’t really put into words what it feels like to work in the Ontario Hockey League, Welsh said in a press release. Being one of the first women to do this really opens that door for women hockey who want an alternative avenue that may not play in the Premier Hockey Federation or play on a national team. Being a supporter and having this opportunity makes me feel so lucky, she added. It’s an incredible process to be a part of. I am so lucky to be a part of something that will affect generations of little girls. Welsh, 24, lives in Freedom, Pa., after graduating as captain of the Robert Morris NCAA women’s hockey program, where she patrolled the Blue Line from 2015 to 2019, recording 91 points (34 goals, 57 assists) in 128 regular season games. Her collegiate career has included several awards and accolades, including 2018 CHA Defender of the Year. In September 2019, Welsh became one of four women to whistle at the NHL level for the first time, working in the Buffalo Sabers Preseason Forecast Tournament held at the LECOM Harborcenter. She also worked on the Elite Womens 3-on-3 event at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis. We first met Kirsten at the NHL exposure combination in 2019 and were immediately impressed by her presence on the ice, said OHL director of duty Conrad Hach. She approaches and prepares every competition in a professional manner, is a great skater and has a huge desire to constantly improve. These qualities will make her not only a great OHL official, but also a great ambassador for our League. On behalf of the OHL and its member teams, I would like to extend a warm welcome and congratulate Kirsten Welsh on joining the OHL Officiating Team, added OHL Commissioner David Branch. Kirsten has shown she can lead the game at a high level and was delighted to see her break through barriers as she continues her development as a linesman in the OHL. Welsh has led all of Pennsylvania for NCAA Division III hockey, the NAPHL, Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League, and Pittsburgh Amateur Hockey League for the past year.

