Asian Table Tennis Championship | Indian men in semi-final after 3-1 victory over Iran; next women vs Japan

Indian rowers show good form during the ongoing Asian Table Tennis Championship in Doha, Qatar. The men's team advanced to the semifinals of the competition after beating Iran 3-1, while the women's team faces Japan in the quarterfinals. China is not part of the event. Indian paddlers' good show continues in the Asian table tennis championship as the men's team reached the semifinals of the event after a 3-1 win over Iran, according to a report on Olympics.com. Things went smoothly for the Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan in their respective matches, but Harmeet Desai lost his encounter. Sharath started by beating Nima Alamian 3-1 (11-9, 6-11, 11-9, 11-5) to give India an early lead. Then Sathiyan came out on top against Noshad Alamiyan 3-1 (11-7, 11-6, 6-11, 11-6). In the third meeting, Harmeet Desai lost 3-2 to Amir Hossein Hodaei (8-11, 7-11, 11-8, 14-12, 7-11). In the fourth match of the day, Sharath won 3-1 (11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9) against Noshad Alamiyan. The Indian team will face the winners of the game between Hong Kong and South Korea on Friday. Remarkably, the Indian team finished fifth in the 2018 edition. With China not participating in the competition, India could win a medal here. The team in the women's division has since been promoted to the championship division, from the 1st division. The Indian women won their group matches against Jordan and Nepal, and later Uzbekistan 3-0. Archana Kamath won in the first leg 3-0 against Markhabo Magdieva (11-2, 11-5, 11-4). It was then Sutirtha Mukherjee who defeated Rozalina Khadjieva 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-3). In the end, Ayhika Mukherjee defeated Sugdiyona Madalieva 3-1 (11-8, 8-11, 12-10, 11-7). The Indian team will compete against Japan in the quarters.

