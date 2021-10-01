Women’s Soccer Ties with Nebraska, 2-2





Next game: in Iowa 3-10-2021 | 13:00 CT LINCOLN, Neb. Michigan State women’s soccer played a rollercoaster of a game against Nebraska on Thursday night, battling it out for a 2-2 draw with the Huskers on the road at Hibner Stadium. The Spartans take a point in Big Ten play with the tie, moving up to 7-1-3 on the season. Scoring stalled for most of the first half until the Huskers got themselves on the board in the 33rd minute. Nebraska’s Haley Peterson sneaked one past Spartan goalkeeper Lauren Kozal ten feet from the net. Offensively, Nebraska outperformed Michigan in the first half with six shots to three from MSU. The Huskers made a total of four shots on target, while Ava Cook was the only Spartan to register a shot on target in the first frame. Fifteen minutes into the second half, Michigan State tied the score. Cook ended a scoring stoppage with her first goal since August 30 against Florida Atlantic. Cook dribbled down the right side of the field, dodging two Husker defenders and taking an attack with her left foot, sending the ball arch over the head of Nebraska’s goalkeeper in the top right corner of the net. The solo goal was her fourth of the season. Nebraska moved back up five minutes later to recoup the lead. Abbey Schwartz struck quickly from the right, sending the ball narrowly past Kozal’s save attempt. Facing a 2-1 Husker lead with 20 minutes left in the regular season, the Spartans remained resilient. It took Green-White only four minutes to find the equalizer. Justina Gaynor came with her second goal of the season, set up by Jordin Wickes for a wide open shot high over the keeper’s head to the top right corner of the Nebraska net. There was talk of an offside penalty, but the goal was 2-2. Two extra times went by with neither team capitalizing and coming out with the win. The Spartans had three shot attempts in the 20 minutes and held the Huskers to just one shot. Both teams failed to score in extra time. Michigan State led the offensive run in the game with 14 shots, while Nebraska had a total of 13. The Huskers found more accuracy, with nine shots on target for MSU’s three. The Spartans struggled with penalties throughout the game, totaling 20 fouls and five offside calls. Lauren Kozal earned seven saves in goal, three short of a season-high. The Spartans continue their lead against Iowa next Sunday, October 3. Kick-off in Iowa City is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT

