2021 Hustle Belt MAC Football Power Ranking: Week 4

12. Ohio Bobcats (Last rankings: 12)



High Voice: 10 (once)

Low Voice: 12 (five)

Average Voice: 11.5

The Ohio Bobcats lost again, and unless they suddenly find Michaels Magic Stuff and take over the table, they are well on their way to their first losing season in over 12 years.

This last loss was particularly exhausting, as it was a 35-0 thrashing before the walk-off touchdown to break the shutout of Armani Rogers, well after the game was decided. There just isn’t much to cheer for right now, and the pallor around this team is so dark, even a 9.5-point line in their favor over the 1-3 Akron Zips, who beat them 14 last year, does not feel right.

11. Akron Zippers (LR: 11)

High Voice: 11 (six)

Low Voice: 12 (twice)

Average Voice: 11.25

As expected, Akron took an absolute beating against Ohio State, though they took it in an unexpected way, initially leading 7-0 early in the first quarter before it all fell apart.

It’s hard to blame Akron for this, they’re just not talented enough to keep up in a game like this, but the combat they showed early on is very encouraging and there are some potential stars on the roster with some time to build chemistry. They take on Ohio in the Hustle Belt Certified ™ Game Of The Century of the Week.

10. Ball State Cardinals (LR: 8)

High Voice: 7 (once)

Low Voice: 10 (three)

Average Voice: 9

The benefit of the doubt is definitely gone for the defending MAC champions, as Ball State has suffered three consecutive losses, including a loss this week to the Toledo Rockets, which was an absolute must-win to get into the West Division race. to stay.

The team has deteriorated quite quickly and is suddenly struggling to put together consistent offensive performance, a trait they relied on in the 2020 pandemic season. Defense was also mediocre, averaging 33 points and 438 yards of offense per game. It’s really a shock to a team that has returned 92 percent of their roster.

It doesn’t get any easier as they face the rising Army Black Knights this week to wrap up their non-con schedule.

9. Miami Red Hawks (LR: 6)

High Voice: 6 (once)

Low Voice: 10 (twice)

Average Voice: 8.37

Speaking of Army West Point, they took the Miami lunch full and then some on Saturday, taking the RedHawks for a 23-10 result that wasn’t as close as it looked.

Miami only ran for 28 yards offensively converting 2-of-11 third downs on the day, while at the same time allowing the Army to run for 384 rushing yards and convert on 3-of-3 fourth-down conversions. An 80-yard wheel route from Brett Gabbert to Kevin Davis early in the fourth quarter sent Miami into double digits, but it was otherwise a miserable experience on that front, with Gabbert finishing 11-of-25 on passes in a game that saw the RedHawks were forced to pass. They will play an explosive CMU team to try and rebound.

8. Northern Illinois Huskies (LR: 9)

High Voice: 2 (once)

Low Voice: 10 (twice)

Average Voice: 7.12

NIU took a nice win against FCS Maine at home, as expected, ending their non-conference season at 2-2, a figure that probably not many people would have expected given where this team was in the 2020 season.

NIU put up a great fight in three of their four games (won’t dwell too much on that game in Michigan) and have shown a tendency to generate running grounds much like the Huskies of yesteryear. Clint Ratkovich and Harrison Waylee are a nice one-two unit that the Huskies have leaned on this season, while Lance Deveaux Jr. and Jordan Hansen are building blocks for a potentially great defense.

Get a sense of what they are capable of when they take on East Michigan.

7. Bowling Green Falcons (LR: 10)

High Voice: 3 (twice)

Low Voice: 12 (once)

Average Voice: 7

No one saw this kind of performance coming for BGSU going into the season, but here they are, sitting at 2-2 after doing all they had to do to take home an upset win against Minnesota on the way home. If a walk-off field goal by South Alabama doesn’t sound right, we were looking at a 3-1 squad.

It cannot be said enough how much potential BGSU has shown in recent weeks, with gold in Washington transfer recipient Austin Osborne and welcome development from QB Matt McDonald on the attack, and Darren Anders and Brock Horne have proven to be a tough linebacking duo. to be. The Falcons are looking to continue their two-game winning streak against MAC East’s favorite Kent State.

6. Eastern Michigan Eagles (LR: 7)

High Voice: 1 (once)

Low Voice: 9 (once)

Average Voice: 5.5

EMU gobbled up another cupcake at the Texas State Bobcats at The Factory with a 59-21 win on Saturday, rising to a 3-1 record overall.

There is still some doubt about what this team is really capable of; their strongest opponent was Wisconsin, and the EMU barely came out alive with less than 60 yards of offense. Their three wins were against an FCS team and two FBS teams that are more or less of the lowest echelon. But you can only play who’s in front of you, and EMU has done a great job of clearing the teams they were expected to put away, so they’re currently sixth until they can prove they’re capable of winning from peer competition. They face NIU next.

5. Buffalo Bulls (LR: 3)

High Voice: 3 (twice)

Low Voice: 6 (once)

Average Voice: 4.375

Buffalo looked convincingly as a victorious first-half hero against Old Dominion, taking 35 first-half points, 28 of them in the second quarter, to take an impressive 35-7 lead in the locker room.

That was not the case in the second half, as Buffalo immediately gave up an unanswered run of 27 points to make it 35-34 with only eight seconds left. Old Dominion got a little over-excited about the celebration and were awarded a 15-yard penalty for the extra point attempt, pushing them out of the two-point conversion area. ODU couldn’t get the onside kick, so Buffalo won the short hair.

It is not an encouraging result for the Bulls, who have had some strange results in the first four weeks of action. But there’s great talent and championship pedigree on that roster all over the board, so they’ll get good grades through the conference season.

t-3. Central Michigan Chippewas (LR: t-4)

High Voice: 3 (twice)

Low Voice: 7 (once)

Average Voice: 4.25

CMU pulled a reverse Buffalo this week, struggled to get going in the first half against FIU, fell 27-10 late in the third quarter before coming back all the way through an unanswered 21-point streak to win by a 31-point final. 27 .

The spark was backup QB Daniel Richardson, who was named starter on Wednesday morning for his performance against the Panthers. Throwing three touchdowns and zero interceptions through the air, he showed great chemistry with his receivers, not hesitating to throw it deep when he thought the reward was good enough.

If CMU can take Richardson’s arm and combine it with Lew Nichol’s leadback skills, they’ll be a dangerous offensive unit. Don’t underestimate the defense either, as CMU has racked up 38 tackles-for-loss and 11 sacks in just four games. They are facing Miami on the road to get started on the MAC slate.

t-3. Kent State Gold Flashes (LR: 1)

High Voice: 1 (twice)

Low Voice: 8 (once)

Average Voice: 3.85

So, don’t heed our if in doubt comment from last week. Kent State again succumbed to pressure from Power 5, this time to Maryland, with a result of 38-16 on Saturday.

They are now 1-3, with only their FCS win against VMI on the left side of the column. It’s hard not to notice that in the three P5 games, Kent State messed up multiple chances to score on drives, and some of that came down to the running game, with a leading back getting over 40 yards only once. (Xavier Williams vs. Texas A&M, with 70.)

The situation will certainly change once they start playing teams at a similar level, but the margin of error is now starting to get smaller. Buffalo wants to get together and BGSU could also be a potential spoiler if they continue their progress. For now, their future projection keeps them at the top of the charts.

2. Toledo Missiles (LR: t-4)

High Voice: 2 (three)

Low Voice: 9 (once)

Average Voice: 4

Toledo rises to second place after an eight point win over defending MAC champion Ball State and an early 1-0 lead in the MAC West. It was a game that had to be won to start the season, as the winner of the West will probably have to win at least two out of three against Ball State, Western Michigan and Central Michigan to have a chance at Detroit.

There are still some issues to be resolved, such as whether the two-QB system with Carter Bradley and Dequan Finn will work, but the Rockets have geared up to defend first place in the battle at least for now. They will play against UMass on Saturday in a non-conference game.

#1. Western Michigan Broncos (LR: 2)



High Voice: 1 (five)

Low Voice: 2 (three)

Average Voice: 1.375

WMU didn’t just beat the defending Mountain West champion San Jose State; they dominated them. The WMU defense was the star of the show, allowing just three points, creating 119 offensive yards and three turnovers in the effort, which was aided by six sacks and 11 tackles-for-loss.

The Broncos are now 3-1 as they move into the MAC slate and have shown that they are the most balanced team on either side of the ball, with the ability to adapt and survive depending on the game situation. They also have some of the best individual talent in the MAC, so there’s a lot of optimism to be had for the Broncos there.

They face Buffalo on Saturday in what could be a potential MAC Championship preview.

Did we get it right? Are we wrong? Make sure to sound in the comments section below, or join us on Twitter @HustleBelt!