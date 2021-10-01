Sports
Girls Tennis: Senior Days a winner for Kopala & Co.
Natalie Kopala had previously attended Senior Days as a non-senior, so she had a rough idea of what to expect.
Yet even a high school tennis player of her caliber admitted that he felt a little nervous on the occasion.
The spotlight was on Kopala and two other Southold/Greenport seniors, Ellie Alloway and Camryn Koke, for a Thursday prematch ceremony with flowers, photos and comments from coach Mike Carver. And, perhaps most importantly, a resounding 7-0 Suffolk County League III victory over shorthanded Southampton at Southold High School.
It all made for a pleasant memory for the trio.
The energy was different, Kopala said. Everyone just wanted to make it Seniors Day. Like everyone was rooting for us and having fun pumping us up because it’s our special day.
This was a special season for the First Settlers in general and Kopala in particular. Quickly knocking out senior Shelby De Los Santos 6-0, 6-0, Kopala remained undefeated 8-0 this season.
Kopala, a three-time all-county player and Suffolk quarter-finalist last spring when she went 13-5, has been a fixture for the First Settlers since she took over the first singles position as an eighth-grader. Carver had no readily available records, but he estimated Kopala’s league record over her career alone is something like 58-3.
Kopala has added finesse to her power play and can put a variety of shots where they need to go.
She would hit hard, hit hard, hit hard, Carver said. Now there’s more to her game. She’s got a slice, she’s got a drop. You know she’s coming in [to the net] now, and she’s a smarter player, you know. His experience.
Jessica Latham, a junior second singles player who was a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Caroline Wilutis, knows full well what Kopala can do because she gets to play against her in training. Coach Carver is forcing me to do it because he thinks it will make me better whatever it does, but I never win, Latham said.
Kopala not only has physical abilities, but she also has mental toughness. I’ve never seen her have a breakdown, Latham said.
Kopala played a clean game and put away 28 winners. She committed only three unforced errors and committed no double foul. She noted that her service has improved, as has her court coverage. De Los Santos only got three points from her in the first set. Before the match, Kopala knocked her out 48-10.
I try to make sure I get to every ball, like not giving up a single point because I never want to be lazy, Kopala said.
Having a tennis court in her backyard was a big plus for Kopala, a player who wants to play in college all year round. She has not yet made her choice of study.
Meanwhile, Southold (6-3, 6-2) is enjoying his best season since Carver can remember. The team is on track to make it to the playoffs.
We have a few girls who play all year round, he said. They take it seriously.
The program also looks healthy. Southolds varsity, junior varsity and junior high school teams have a total of 39 players, Carver said.
Southampton (1-8, 1-8) brought only eight players to the game and forfeited the third basehit. All the games that were played were Southold’s way. Nyla Olsen (6-1, 6-0 off Georgia Wilutis) and Alloway (6-0, 6-0 off Elizabeth Ayavaca) completed the sweep of singles. Both doubles were also decided in straight sets. Katelyn Duffy and Koke were 6-2, 6-0 winners over London Best and Haley Thayer, while Camille Ramone and Olivia Misiukiewicz defeated Ines Barros and Monique Fuchs 6-1, 6-1.
Were the best we’ve been in a long time, and it’s our last year with Natalie, Latham said. We had Natalie’s security blanket on our team.
Kopala, looking back on her high school career, said it flies by quickly. Yes, I’m really going to miss it, she said. It’s like I want to cry. I won’t be coming back here next year.
A virtual automatic W, Kopalas absence will be felt.
Said Carver, she will be missed, no doubt about it.
