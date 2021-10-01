Field Hockey Baldwinsville Wins 11th in a Row, But It Wasn’t Easy





Julia Schultz scored the game-winning goal on a breakaway in the fourth quarter to help the Baldwinsville field hockey team to its 11th consecutive win of the season, 2-1, over Holland Patent in a non-competition game on Thursday. 9/30 – 16:30 Field hockey Last Baldwinsville 2 Holland patent 1 Full box score >> Hockey rankings and scoreboard Her break came from a clear corner in a defensive corner, said Baldwinsville coach Tessa Ordway. The ball was released to her where she passed a defender to take it in and score. Baldwinsville was in an unknown spot, trailing 1-0 to Holland Patent after the first period. The Golden Knights Madison Oliver scored on an assist from Michaela Cushman. The Bees got the equalizer before half time Sydney Huhtala scored her seventh goal of the season. This win was a struggle, as many games are when you get to this late in the season, Ordway said. It was great for the team to overcome that setback and come out on top to maintain our momentum. Baldwinsville will face another tough opponent when it hosts Cicero-North Syracuse on Monday. Baldwinsville’s hockey team ranks 19th in the final Max Field Hockey Region Northeast Top 20 rankings. MORE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS Section III Field Hockey Stats Leaders (Week 4) Ranked: Top 20 passing achievements in Section III football this season Six storylines for week 5 of high school football: Corcoran gains speed, CBA a bigger target Mid Season MVPs: 26 Girls, Boys Volleyball Coaches Make Choices

