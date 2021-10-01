Asian table tennis live Sharath kamal led India to take on Korea in semifinal





Asian Table Tennis LIVE: Sharath Kamal led India against Korea in semifinal – – After securing a medal finish, the Indian contingent led by Sharath Kamal will aim to cause a huge shock when they collide with the Republic of Korea in the semi-finals of the Asian Table Tennis Championships. The podium finish will be India’s first at the event and will be full of confidence as it takes the lead. India defeated Iran 3-1 in the quarter-finals on Thursday, but will face a much tougher test on Friday. Also Read:Asian Table Tennis LIVE: Good News For Indian Table Tennis, Sharath Kamal Led Indian Men’s Team Secured First Medal: Follow Live Updates Asian Table Tennis LIVE: Sharath Kamal led India against Korea in semi-final – follow live updates Asian Table Tennis LIVE:India’s best rowers Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan got off to a smashing start by defeating Nima Alamian and Noshad Alamiyan respectively, leaving India 2-0 against Iran. 72 Harmeet Desai was expected to fly past a much lower-ranked Amir Hossein Hodaei, but the Iranian took the game to add another twist to the draw. Desai’s blush didn’t cost India the podium, though, as Sharath Kamal defeated Noshad in four matches to take a 3-1 win. Asian Table Tennis LIVE: Such slips would cost them a lot of money against the Republic of Korea, who are overwhelming favorites to advance to the final of the Asian Table Tennis Championships. Jang Woojin (world ranking 12) and Lee Sangsu (22) will lead the charge as they try to make the most of China’s absence from the event. The Koreans saw the back of Hong Kong and won 3-1. Asian Table Tennis LIVE: Match Details Location: LUSAIL SPORT ARENA Table 1

Time: 9:00 AM Local Time (11:30 AM IST)

Date: October 1, 2021 Despite the setbacks they faced, India’s flag bearer Sharath Kamal is positive and expects to put on a strong show against the top tier. Speaking to Sportstar, Kamal said: “Korea is a strong team. We lost to them (Korea) in the semi-finals of the Asian Games in 2018. But I’m in good shape and the team is very confident, especially after the win over Iran recently. If we can win the semi-finals, we will be the favorites to win the title. This medal is something I’ve been looking for for the past 20 years and finally I was able to get it; very happy and proud with this achievement.” Also Read:Table tennis: Delhi HC asks center to investigate Manika Batras allegations against TTFI G Sathiyan also echoed a similar reply, adding: “We have to win the first two games and put pressure on us. We have a lot of confidence from the game against Iran. It will be a tough task as Korea is a strong team. We are definitely the underdogs.” Harmeet Desai, India’s third best rower, said that with Sharath and G Sathiyan’s current form, India could cause a shock. “We have nothing to lose. This is our best chance to win.” he said. Asian Table Tennis LIVE: Meanwhile, the Indian women’s team defeated Chinese Taipei 3-1 for positions 5-8 on Thursday. Asian Table Tennis LIVE: Sharath Kamal led India against Korea in semi-final – follow live updates

