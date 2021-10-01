Ashwin revives crickets dubious ghost of the game





The course of a cricket match is governed by a detailed set of rules that have evolved over time. In addition, there are some aspects in the course of a cricket match that are governed by conventions. These conventions are sometimes bundled together in a collective name: the spirit of the game. Where does the spirit of the game come from? < class=""> One answer comes from the way the International Cricket Council (ICC) games board was formed. At a meeting in England in 1926, it was decided to restrict ICCs (then called the Imperial Cricket Conference) to countries that fell within the British Empire. This meant that some of the first participants in international competitions, such as the USA, who played against England in 1859, went off the circuit. The spirit of the game thus became a reflection of what was considered right in the first place by upper-class Englishmen. In other ICC countries, the spirit of the game seeped through an elite Anglophone stratum that dominated the game. Also Read: DC spinner Ashwin clears the air after altercation with Eoin Morgan and Tim Southee Much has changed in the past century. ICC today has more than 100 members, including Afghanistan, the so-called graveyard of the rich. Even within the original parts of the empire, such as India, Anglophone dominance has given way to a new set of elites guided by a different set of conventions. The only thing that keeps the growing cricket family together are the codified rules of the game. Conventions vary and the original spirit of crickets’ play is often illogical and one-sided. That is the root of the problem R. Ashwin’s actions have brought to the surface across two different IPL editions. The Anglophone world feels he has violated the spirit of the game. Ashwin defends himself by pointing out that he always plays within the limits set by the codified rules. He is right. In the future, there will be more players blowing up the spirit of the game. The games spread across countries and social groups will ensure that. It won’t be a bad thing because the spirit of the game is often unfair. Sure, Eoin Morgan, captain of England’s 2019 World Cup winning team, knows how it played to his advantage in a heart-pounding final. facebook

