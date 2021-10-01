Virginia Football escapes with a dramatic 30-28 win over Miami

Somehow the Virginia Cavaliers had the upper hand over the… Miami hurricanes on Thursday night in a back and forth game with fans cursing their fandom one minute before declaring their undying love for their school the next.

After Miami won the toss and postponed, Brennan Armstrong and the UVA striker took to the field to get back on track after a subpar performance against Wake Forest. With a clutch 3rd and 10th conversion on a 15-yard catch by Keytaon Thompson followed by another nearly identical Thompson reception on the next play, the attack picked up some momentum. But after Armstrong missed his footballer who shot down the sidelines in second and took a sack in third, the Hoos kicked.

Despite the disappointing opener on offense, the Cavaliers defense accomplished something incredibly rare this season: forcing a three-and-out on the first drive of the game. As the pass rush put early pressure on first and third down, Miami’s third tightrope quarterback Tyler Van Dyke had little to do.

On the next ride, Virginia really got the running game going when Wayne Taulapapa rattled a 26-yard run as the Hoos marched through the field. After a touchdown run by Mike Hollins was brushed aside by a holding penalty, Brennan Armstrong clambered to the one-yard line on a 14-yard pick-up. From there, Taulapapa hit the ball into the end zone for what was UVA’s most balanced drive of the season so far.

With a seven-point lead, the Virginia defense picked up where it left off, forcing a second straight three-and-out after stuffing the Miami footfall and giving up anything easy through the air.

De Hoos started their drive on the 13-yard line after Miami’s punt and drove into midfield before filling up on 4th-and-seven when the Hurricanes forced an incomplete pass to Jacob Rodriguez in third.

But luckily for UVA, a 51-yard punt from Jacob Finn pinned Miami on his own one-yard line. With a clear point on the way, the Hoos stuffed the box and several of them broke into the backfield to enforce a safety, making the score 9-0.

Despite the relatively favorable field position starting at their own thirty yard line, Virginias next drive stalled after a sack on 2nd and 1st as Devin Darrington failed to pick up the six needed yards on third down.

But even as the offense struggled to get back into its groove, the Wahoo defense remained solid, holding Miami without a first down for the third straight drive and handing Brennan Armstrong and his company the ball at their own 34-yard line. .

After an unfinished first down and a ten-foot catch from Taulapapa in second, Armstrong did his best Bryce Perkins impression in third when he dodged multiple Miami rushers before escaping the pocket and down for first. ducked on the sidelines. But in a dubious spot, he fell short when Finn returned for punt duty.

From there, the Hurricanes made their most successful drive to date as Miami converted three first downs and reached Wahoo territory for the first time the entire game. But a few sacks of the Wahoo-for-seven made it 4th-and-16 and gave the offense the ball back.

The monotony of poor offensive play continued as the Cavaliers failed to establish any rhythm with the only positive play of the drive coming from a defensive pass interference call on the third down, leaving Virginia an uninspiring first down. received. After another third down failure, Finn came on the field for his fifth run of the game and sent the ball back to the Hurricanes.

With the ball on their 46-yard line to start the drive, the Hurricanes recovered their first scoring drive of the game. With an impressive 36-yard completion down the sideline to Charleston Rambo, Miami was quick in scoring position and went on to run the ball on five consecutive plays before CamRon Harris got the Canes on the board for the first time, making the deficit to two points was reduced.

In response, Virginia pulled off an impressive two-minute drill. When Armstrong hit Billy Kemp IV four times, the Hoos drove to the Miami 25-yard line before getting a 3rd-and-one. With :50 on the clock and a few timeouts to go, Armstrong handed the ball to Mike Hollins who burst through an opening on the right side of the line for the first down before charging forward and picking up blocks in the secondary. , and galavanting into the end zone to set up the Hoos nine, 16-7.

Wahoo’s defensive front stopped the Hurricanes in the ensuing drive, so Virginia entered the half with an oddly comfortable lead after a first half of inconsistent offense but strong defense.

With Miami receiving the ball to open the second half, there was an opportunity for the Canes to pull out of the fight completely. But any hopes of an early explanation were dashed when Mandy Alonso knocked down Van Dyke for a seven-yard loss on the first goal.

On the ensuing drive, Keytaon Thompson split the Miami defense on his second carry of the game and galloped to the Canes 29-yard line for a 34-yard win. After Brennan Armstrong missed Dontayvion Wicks in the end zone on 3rd-and-six, backup placekicker Brendan Farrell split the uprights for a 43-yard field goal.

With another three-and-out forced by a solid Virginia defense, the Wahoos got the ball pack 12 points with a chance to take the game out of reach.

Instead, Brennan Armstrong dropped his target way too soon in first place, missing Corey Flagg Jr. completely under cover when the Miami linebacker jumped in front of the Virginia receiver to force the Hurricanes into the first turnover of the night.

The Miami offense took advantage of Armstrongs mistake in short order as Van Dyke found Mike Harley in the end zone for a 16-yard score.

With the game back to a one-score affair, Brennan Armstrong carried the Virginia offense onto the field with a 14-yard run at third-and-seven before finding Jacob Rodriguez through the air for a 16-yard win on the field. subsequent game. Wayne Taulapapa fumbled 12 yards for what was arguably the most insane action of the college football season yet.

On what was a poor decision from a Brennan Armstrong pitch, Miami nearly grabbed the Wahoo quarterback in the second row in a row. But instead, the Hurricane corner dropped the ball as it fell into the end zone. The ball then bounced off Dontayvion Wicks, into the air, then was reeled in by Wicks with one hand, resulting in a mind-boggling touchdown catch for Virginia’s best receiver.

To add insult to injury, Virginia hit the ball in for the two-point conversion from the one-yard line after a Miami personal foul to make the score 27-14.

The Hoos then stopped the Hurricanes in the ensuing drive as the Cavalier defense held Miami to a single yard before returning the ball to the attack.

Despite an 18-yard run from Keytaon Thompson in second place, Virginia’s offense couldn’t muster another scoring drive as Jacob Finn was back on duty for his sixth run of the night.

Miami started their drive at the 10-yard line and got a huge spark from CamRon Harris as the running back burst out of the backfield for a 57-yard touchdown run that pulled the Hurricanes back into the game as the extra point narrowed the lead to six points.

In response, the Hoos rattled a nine-play, 62-yard drive down to the Miami 13-yard line. Backed by a 39-yard catch from Dontayvion Wicks in the middle, the drive had the potential to get Virginia back on its feet with two touchdowns. Unfortunately, RaShaun Henry couldn’t get a pass from Armstrong into the back of the endzone and Farrell came in for clearance to make the score 30-21.

The ensuing Miami drive highlighted how significantly the Bronco Mendenhalls defense had worn out throughout the game as the Hurricanes collected chunk play after chunk play before Van Dyke escaped the pocket on third and ten and found the end zone to destroy any hopes that UVA would pull away easily.

Virginia’s next possession was another discouraging one as, despite some nice short-range plays, the Cavaliers couldn’t match up enough positive distance plays to push the sticks forward. So the Hoos gave the ball back to the Hurricanes, leading by two, with 5:29 left in the game.

Miami started the drive on their own nine-yard line and put together a killer, 13-play, 77-yard drive before the clock was cut to three seconds and kicker Andres Borregales set up to win the game on a 32-yard field goal.

But in dramatic fashion, the football gods had Virginias back when Borregales took the kick to the left and pinged off the goal post, giving UVA its first ACC win of the season and keeping Wahoos hopes for an October resurgence alive.