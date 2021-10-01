Cadillac scores 3rd in BNC tennis final | Sport





TRAVERSE CITY Cadillac ended the Big North Conference portion of the tennis season, finishing third in the league tournament at Traverse City Central High School on Thursday. The host Trojans won the event by 23 points, while Petoskey was second at 20, Cadillac third at 14, TC West fourth at 9, and Alpena fifth at 6. I was proud of the growth we showed over the course of our season, said Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer. It was also great to give our JVs some race experience as Matt Erickson, Ben Anderson and Cole Mortenson did a great job in their games. Fisher Moore went 2-1 on No. 1 singles, beating West 6-0, 6-1; lost to Petoskey 6-1, 6-2; and defeated Alpena 6-4, 6-4. Davin Brown went 2-1 at No. 2 while beating Alpena 6-2, 6-1; lost to Petoskey 6-2, 7-6, 10-7; and defeated West 6-2, 7-6. Brady Koenig went 2-1 at number 3 when he defeated the JV All Stars 8-0; lost to Petoskey 6-3, 6-1; and defeated West 6-3, 6-1. Chris Anderson went 2-1 at number 4 while beating the JV All Stars 8-0; lost to Central 6-1, 6-2; and beats West by default. Kam Hearld and Henry Schmittdiel went 2-1 at No. 1 in doubles, beating the JV All Stars 8-6; lost to Petoskey 6-2, 6-1; and defeated West 6-3, 6-4. Logan Collins and Oscar Kendall went 1-2 at #2 as they beat the JV All Stars 8-0; lost to Petoskey 6-3, 6-2; and lost to Alpena 6-3, 4-6, 10-8. Gavin Smith and Jakob Bartman went 2-1 at No. 3 while beating the JV All Stars 8-0; lost to Petoskey 4-6, 6-2, 10-8; and defeated Alpena 6-4, 6-2. Max McCumber and Drew Drabik went 1-2 at #4 as they beat Alpena 6-0, 6-0; lost to Central 6-1, 6-0; and lost to Petoskey 6-1, 6-3. Cadillac will host Big Rapids today before competing in a regional MHSAA Division 3 at Flint Kearsley next Thursday. The Cadillac JV team also faced Ludington. Woodlen Paca won 11-9 at number 4 singles, while Dino Santangelo and Trayer Langworthy lost 10-7 at number 1 doubles. Mason Freeman and Tommy Reagan won 10-5 at number 2, while Lucas Meyjes and Logan Scheanwald won 10-3 at number 3. CADILLAC Cadillac dropped a 7-0 decision against Traverse City West in a Big North Conference football game. Jack Lucas played well defensively for the Vikings, while freshman Ethan Romey made six saves in the second half. Cadillac will be at Petoskey on Tuesday.

