Where to watch hockey in Central Illinois

Watch Hockey in Champaign, Danville, Springfield and Peoria

With franchises in Chicago and St. Louis, the National Hockey League draws a lot of attention from Central Illinois hockey fans. Both teams have won the Stanley Cup for the past ten years – the St. Louis Blues most recently in 2019 and the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015.

Professional sports often means “professional” awards. And those can be priceless for a family of 4 or more.

Families don’t have to travel far from Champaign-Urbana to see one of the fastest, high-level sports. Danville, Springfield, and Peoria each have a junior, professional, or future pro hockey team, and the University of Illinois has a club team.

The Illini hockey club is a local favorite, but has a bit of a… reputation. Check out our comments below.

University of Illinois: It’s not a varsity sport at the U of I, but the club team has a successful history and a popular following in Champaign, where the team competes in the UI Ice Arena.

Crowds can be raucous and rowdy, with students creating a home advantage that rivals envy. Single game tickets are $5-7 for UI students, ages 5-17; $10 to the general public. (Reserved front row seats are $10-$12). You can also buy season passes, which are a good deal, or flexible passes, which are also discounted.

New for 2021-22: all tickets are sold online. It’s not uncommon for games to sell out. Tip: earmuffs for the kids are not a bad idea. (Oh, and check out the Illini hockey kids club).

Vermilion County Bobcats: There is a new hockey team in Danville, a replacement for the team formerly known as Danville Dashers. The Vermilion County Bobcats have joined the low-level Southern Professional Hockey League, the same league as the Peoria Rivermen.

The Bobcats will play 56 games in the SPHL this season, 28 of them on home ice at the David S. Palmer Arena in Danville. Single game tickets are very affordable – $5 for kids ages 3-12, $7 for students and seniors, and $10 for adults. Season tickets are also available.

The matches start in mid-October and the season continues until April. Most matches are from Friday to Sunday. Please note that the Southern Professional Hockey League will be fought.

Springfield Jr. Blues: The Jr. Blues compete in the North American Hockey League, with amateur players typically between the ages of 16 and 21 who want to attract the attention of college coaches and NHL scouts.

The Jr. Blues Play at the Franklin P. Nelson Recreation Center is a 2,100-seat multi-purpose ice arena and recreation facility in Springfield. Single game tickets range from $10-12 for adults, with kids 12 and under for $6-8. Get a discounted ticket price when you pre-purchase them online.

The season runs from September to April.

An important note to parents: Fighting in the NAHL is rare.

Peoria Rivermen: Peoria has a long history of minor league hockey, with a team called the Peoria Rivermen having competed in four different professional leagues. Since 2013, the Rivermen have been members of the low Southern Professional Hockey League, which is based in the Southeast and features some cool team nicknames like the Evansville Thunderbolts, the Huntsville Havoc, and the Knoxville Ice Bears.

The Rivermen have a business deal with the Chicago Blackhawks, but it doesn’t include a player agreement, so you won’t see any future Blackhawks in Peoria. But the Rivermen will have Blackhawks giveaway nights and other promotions with the NHL team.

Single tickets for the Rivermen, who play at the Peoria Civic Center, range from $10 to $20. The season starts in October.

