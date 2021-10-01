Team Delta begins final preparation for National Youth Games – Sports – The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News





Lagos takes 260 athletes to camp Defending champions, Team Delta, have started their final preparation for the 2021 National Youth Games scheduled for Ilorin, Kwara State. Athletes from all states of the federation will arrive in Ilorin on October 10 for the event, which will be its sixth edition. Delta State Sports Commission chairman Tonobok Okowa told The Guardian yesterday that the athletes and coaches have started camping for the Games. Team Delta won the fifth edition of the National Youth Games in 2019 after winning 104 medals. Delta had won all previous editions of the game since its inception in 2013. Team Delta topped the medal list at the end of the South-South zonal elimination, which took place at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba last month. The state organized a mini-trial for the athletics team three weeks ago to select the athletes. According to Okowa, who is also chairman of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), the mini-trial should ensure that the athletics team surpasses the record set in 2019. Meanwhile, after the completion of screenings by its 33 sports associations, the Lagos State Sports Commission will move its athletes and coaches to a closed camp on Sunday ahead of the National Youth Games. According to the committee, the athletes will camp at Faith Plaza, Bariga from October 3 to 10, when the athletes will leave for the games in Ilorin, Kwara State. According to Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar: The 260 athletes will participate in 33 sports including athletics, deaf athletics, badminton, boxing, canoeing, chess, cycling, darts, fives, gymnastics, golf, judo, karate , scrabble, shooting, squash, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, ayo and kokowa. Others include weightlifting, wrestling, wushu kung-fu, para athletics, para table tennis, handball, volleyball, soccer, hockey and rugby. He assured the athletes and coaches that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has provided all the necessary logistics and funds for camping and conducting the National Youth Games in Ilorin. Recall that Team Lagos came second at the fifth National Youth Games, also held in Ilorin in September 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://guardian.ng/sport/team-delta-begins-final-preparation-for-national-youth-games/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos