Full team effort allows gamecocks to sweep across Missouri





Next game: in Missouri 1-10-2021 | 8:00 pm COLUMBIA, MO. South Carolina shook off a six-game losing streak in Missouri and took a strong 3-0 win over the Tigers at the Hearnes Center on Thursday-evening. The Gamecocks (10-3, 2-1 SEC) hit .333 on offense, adding 10 aces and nine blocks over the three sets, with Kyla Manning lead the team in both homicides (11) and digs (10). in defense, Ellie Ruprich was credited with a season-high eight blocks and South Carolina limited Missouri (3-12, 0-2 SEC) to a .129 success rate. SET ONE:South Carolina wasted no time in breaking its negative road history in the series, dominating with a score of 25-12 in the opening game. Lauren McCutcheon helped the team build the lead early on with a 6-0 run behind the service line, including a pair of aces, and the team never looked back after that. The Gamecocks excelled in all areas of the game, totaling five blocks and three aces, while also converting just 25 total attacks for 13 kills. Individually, McCutcheon led the team with five kills on seven swings and Kyla Manning added four kills and a team-high six digs. TWO SETTINGS:Missouri took an early 7-5 lead to start the second set, but South Carolina’s offense took the momentum from the opening game and quickly turned the scoreboard in its favor. Of Morgan Carter serving hard behind the line, the team scored eight of the next ten points to pull away. Of those eight points, five came from kills and two more from block assists from Ellie Ruprich . Overall, the offense gave a 15-11 advantage in kills as they hit .394, with five hitters taking away two or more kills. The defense had a game-high 17 digs, with four individuals recording three or more. SET THREE:Following a similar storyline to the first two sets, a big helping of early South Carolina helped gain momentum in a 25-19 score to take the sweep. Ruprich dropped a pair of aces in a 5-0 run that gave the Gamecocks a 7-2 lead early on, a lead it wouldn’t return. Missouri was able to tie in one draw, 15-14, but another serve ran through this time Caitlin Crawford put the kit away. Crawford scored two aces in a 4-0 run that made it 19-14, and two more blocks from Ruprich ended the game. Manning, Ruprich and Mikayla Robinson each had three kills to lead the charge in the final game. REMARKABLE The Gamecocks came in on Thursday with not only an all-time 0-6 record in Missouri, but the team hadn’t won a set in those games.

Thursday was Kyla Manning's fourth double-double of the season; two of the four come in matches of three sets.

fourth double-double of the season; two of the four come in matches of three sets. Ellie Ruprich continues to heat up as the season progresses, after finishing Thursday with a pass rate of .429, the sophomore middle-class has now reached .300 or better in seven consecutive games. It’s not just her attack that’s improving, she also has six or more blocks in three straight games after leading the team with eight for a season high.

Led by three aces each of Lauren McCutcheon and Morgan Carter, the team closed with 10 aces on Thursday-evening. That's equal for a season-high total.

and , the team closed with 10 aces on Thursday-evening. That’s equal for a season-high total. The defense enjoyed a 9-4 advantage in blocks for the night, limiting Missouri star striker Anna Dixon to eight kills with eight errors. Dixon came in the week in eighth place in the SEC with 3.66 kills per set. QUOTABLE

Kyla Manning on the team’s bounce-back effort against Missouri It was tough in Texas, we all knew we could have played better. We had a lot of things that we know we didn’t leave on the field and we came to Missouri to leave it here for both games. It felt good to start this first game with the goals we came from Texas. NEXT ONE The two teams will meet again Friday night, with a first serve at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

