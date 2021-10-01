UM president promises more involvement in Canes football program

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida The Miami Hurricanes football program has been criticized in recent years and came to a head last weekend when the media called out the president of the University of Miami for his lack of involvement.

dr. Julio Frenk, UM president since 2015, released a statement in response to Thursday.

Here’s the statement:

For our University of Miami family and hurricane fans everywhere, the University of Miami is an institution committed to the pursuit of excellence.

As our soccer team gears up to kick off the conference game tonight, I want to make it clear that the board of directors and I, as president, recognize the vital part of our brand and reputation derived from athletics and we are fully committed to building of championships. caliber teams at the U.

Earlier this week, I reiterated in the State of the University Town Hall that our beloved U sits at the intersection of the two sectors most disrupted by the pandemic: higher education and health care. Intercollegiate athletics, an important part of higher education for both student athletes and fans, is undergoing a similar disruption.

Conversations about college sports tend to focus on the last game or even the last play and I can certainly empathize with the emotions of those moments. Yet we must pay equal attention to the causes of disruption and the blurring of the lines between amateur and professional sports due to factors such as NIL legislation, antitrust rulings, promotion of gambling, rescheduling of conferences, and caustic discourse that erroneously athletics as a means of exploiting talented players, rather than what it really is: a way to increase opportunities for young people through access to higher education.

We can either be disrupted or play a role in strategically shaping the course of disruption. As with our academic and healthcare missions, my job as president is to make sure we do the latter when it comes to athletics. That’s why I’ve decided to increase the engagement of my senior leadership team to chart a path forward. Rudy Fernandez, in his capacity as my chief of staff, and Joe Echevarria, in his capacity as my senior advisor, will enhance my own direct involvement with the athletic director through a seamless alignment between the board of trustees, my entire administration, and the athletics department.

From my arrival here, I’ve underlined that our commitment to athletics must be first and foremost for our student-athletes, whose considerable talent we have a duty to develop both on and off the field. Of the student athletes competing in the NCAA, only 2 percent go on to play professionally. Part of what draws student athletes to the U is that Miami Hurricanes over the years have had a greater chance of success on that path than many of our competitors.

We are proud of their achievements while recognizing our duty to prepare student-athletes for success in all areas of life. For a generation, the U has been recognized as one of the preeminent programs in college athletics. We have won 21 national team championships, including five in football. We are committed to honoring the legacy of those championship teams and of the student athletes, coaches and support staff who have built that proud Canes tradition that is woven into the fabric of South Florida.

At the U, we have proven time and again that excellence in academics and excellence in athletics are not mutually exclusive. I am grateful to our student athletes, athletic director, his team and the entire Hurricanes coaching staff for their dedication, and our fans for their unwavering passion and loyalty. We are one You in our pursuit of winning on the pitch and in life. Go sticks!