Sports
Diamondbacks Swept By Giants In Madison Bumgarner’s Return To San Francisco
For Madison Bumgarner, climbing the hill on Thursday night felt more than a little familiar.
It felt like I’d done it a few hundred times, Bumgarner said.
For the first time as a visiting player in San Francisco with fans in the stands, Bumgarner was welcomed into the stadium he called home for three championship seasons.
In the Diamondbacks 5-4 loss to the Giants, Bumgarner took an at bat in the top of the first inning before throwing his first pitch of the evening. He was greeted warmly on his way to the board and he responded in kind by taking off his helmet and thanking the fans.
It was really cool, Bumgarner said. This place I’ve said it many times, it clearly means a lot to me and my family. I in no way take that for granted. I enjoyed that and was very grateful for that. It’s special.
Little about the rest of the night was so memorable to him. Leading 3-0 in the first, Bumgarner gave up some runs in the first, third and fourth inning. When the Diamondbacks re-took the lead, 4-3, in the top of the fifth, the Giants tied it again off Bumgarner in the bottom of the inning.
A pair of familiar faces Buster Posey and Brandon Crawford helped pamper Bumgarners back. Posey, who gracefully stepped in front of home plate to extend Oracle Park’s ovation for Bumgarner’s first at bat, delivered a sacrifice fly in the third and an tying double in the fifth.
I wouldn’t say I was looking forward to it, said Posey facing his old battery mate. There were many fond memories of our collaboration. Ultimately I think the way we probably both see it is when I’m in the box I’m going to compete and when he’s on the mound he’s going to compete. You basically just leave it at that.
Crawford hit a solo home run off Bumgarner in the fourth and stomped a 3-0 fastball into left midfield.
I wasn’t surprised he did that (swing), Bumgarner said. I tried to make a good one. He is good. There is no way around it. He’s good and he’s always been good and he’s having a great year this year too.
The outing was Bumgarners’ last of the season, ending a year that was hard to evaluate. It was a definite step up from his senior year, his first with the Diamondbacks, but Bumgarner pointed out that it seemed to have an equal number of highs and lows. After giving up four runs in five innings on Thursday, Bumgarner closed with a 4.67 ERA in 146 1/3 innings.
It was kind of strange, Bumgarner said of his year. I had quite a few really good games and the same number of really bad ones. There wasn’t much in between, I don’t feel like it. Not many good or average games. It was either very good or very bad.
The loss completed a three-game sweep for the Giants, who were two games behind second-placed Dodgers in the National League West. As for the Diamondbacks, they fell to 50-109, falling 55 games behind the Giants. They now hold a two game lead over the Baltimore Orioles (52-107) for the majors worst record and the right to first-choice in next year’s draft.
