FANTASY Dashboard – Group C Match 20 – Dream11 European Cricket Championship





GER Timeline: WLWLWW (Average score for 102, average score against 101) ITA Timeline: LLLLWW (Average score for 100, average score against 104) GERMANY (GER) Captain: Rohit Singh wicket keeper: Husnain Kabeer Projected top order: Yasub Mohammed, Shoaib Azam, Rohit Singh, Husnain Kabeer Projected opening Bowlers: Zadran Nasrallah, Shahir Malikzaic Spin options: Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei Trainer: Steve Knox GERMANY Key players: Shoaib Azam, reliable lead-off hitter, led Kummerfelder Sportverein to victory at FanCode ECS Germany Kiel earlier this year, took GER to victory with his scintillating 44* hit from just 19 balls, has picked up FIVE wickets with the ball. Rohit Singh, star German International, has quite a few international records To his credit, top scorer for GER with 156 runs, including a crucial 57* 25-ball knockout vs Italy to take his side to victory. Muscular an unbeaten 73 out of 32 vs CZR on Tuesday. Also picked up FOUR wickets. Fayaz Nasseric, extremely talented all-rounder, the right-arm medium pacer was the most impressive bowler on day one of Group C action scalping SIX wickets in two matches, including 4-11 against a strong ENG XI batting lineup. Third highest scorer for GER with 84 runs to his name at a SR of 290 and collected a total of 11 wickets. ITALY (ITA) Captain: Baljit Singh | wicket keeper: Nisar Ahmed Projected top order: Nisar Ahmed, Amir Sharif, Hassan Ahmed |, Simranjit Singh | Projected opening Bowlers: Mohammed Imran, Delighted Paul, Amir Sharif Spin options: Adnan Muhammad, Jorawar Singh Trainer: KI Kamal ITALI Key players: Baljit Singh |, right arm medium pacer with good grades in international T20. The experienced campaigner can also swing the bat hard. Top scorer for ITA with 115 runs in six games. Mullered a brilliant match winning 43* off 20 balls vs ENG XI to lead his side to a first ECC win. Also picked up FIVE wickets. Hassan Ahmed |, batter, played a pivotal role in Jinnah Brescia’s ascent to the FanCode ECS Italy Brescia title earlier this year, becoming the third-highest scorer for Italy with 91 runs in six games. Amir Sharif, right-handed batter and right-arm pacer, played for Fresh Tropical in the ECS, able to hurl the ball away from the right-hander at pace, best wicket taker for ITA scalped 12 wickets, including a best return of 4-19 vs GER in the opening game. Second highest point scorer for ITA destroying 98 points in six games. Mohammed Imran, allrounder has scored 51 runs in three innings, including an unbeaten 45 off 17 balls vs CZR. Also took three wickets. These two sides battled a thriller on Monday to kick off Group C action, with Germany walking away with one last gasp, thanks to a final six-ball. After four consecutive defeats, Italy has returned to the fray and will try to avenge that bitter defeat. Last time they met: ECC21.049 | GER 112 final ITA 111 (27 Sep 2021) Match Prediction: Italy (ITA) to avoid a close encounter. Tune in to the LIVE action from Spain Monday to Friday from 0700 GMT * 0900 CEST * 1230 IST * Connect with the ECN on our Official Telegram Channel

