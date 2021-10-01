Centennial soccer team scores 84 points in defeat of King – San Bernardino Sun





CORONA Homecoming at Centennial High always means a King, a Queen, crowns and touchdowns. Six different players had touchdowns before halftime and eight different players scored in total – while Centennial Riverside King dominated in an 84-0 win on Thursday night. We had many short pitches and scored quickly. Kind of a crazy homecoming, Centennial coach Matt Logan said. Jayson Cortes ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns in the first half as Centennial (6-0 overall, 1-0 Big VIII League) won the Big VIII League opener for the 14th straight season. I thought we did pretty well. We were fairly clean and ran the ball really well, said Logan, now 65-0 against Big VIII League teams other than Norco. Centennial quarterbacks Izzy Carter and Carson Conklin both went through for two touchdowns in the first half, and the Huskies defense also scored twice to take a 63-0 lead at halftime. Freshman quarterback Noah Haros was just 8 of 17 for 42 yards ahead of King (3-3, 0-1), who lost 50-0 to Centennial in the spring season and moves up to 0-17 against the Huskies. That’s just another animal right there, said King coach Jason McMains. We still have a lot to learn and it’s always great to compete against the best. Centennial got the opening kick and took just two plays to take a lead as Cortes ran 22 yards for first place before breaking four tackles in a 41-yard rumble to the end zone. The Huskies piled on a near record for points in the first quarter, with Joel Thomas recovering a blocked punt in the end zone for a 14-0 lead and Carter taking a quick 65m ride for a 21-0 advantage in under 5 minutes in the game. Owen Chambliss intercepted Haros on King’s next drive and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-0, and Carter tied with Nathan Jimenez for a 59-yard score before Carson Conklin hit Kai Lauderdale on a 5-yard slope for a 42 -0 lead after the first 12 minutes. The Huskies record for points in the first quarter is 49.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sbsun.com/2021/09/30/centennial-football-team-scores-84-points-in-rout-of-king/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos