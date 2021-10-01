Here’s the latest sports news from The Associated Press’s Big Ten Conference | National news from the Associated Press





UNDATED (AP) Fifth-ranked Iowa visits Maryland Friday night in the Big Ten football game of the week. Both teams are undefeated. Iowa has relied on one of the nation’s better defenses to make it to 4-0. The Hawkeyes are being tested by Taulia Tagovailoa. He has thrown 10 touchdowns against one interception and is one of the national leaders with 335 yards passing per game. Michigan will visit Wisconsin on Saturday in a matchup of the nation’s largest rushing offensive against the top-run defense. Northwestern is a double-digit underdog in Nebraska. Those teams split the last 10 meetings by eight decided by one score. STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) The No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions know a run to their first College Football Playoff appearance won’t be possible unless they can run the football, and they’ll try to make headway when Big Ten enemy Indiana visits Beaver Stadium on Saturday night. Even with a 48-carry, 240-yard effort against Ball State last week, the Nittany Lions are in 111th in hasty offense. The teams offensive line bus has noticed that defenders have been able to successfully plug gaps at the line and stop the Penn States linemen from developing their second level blocks. PISCATAWAY, NJ (AP) No. 11 Ohio State has never had much trouble beating Rutgers on the football field. In seven games since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten Conference, the Buckeyes have won them all by a whopping 22 points, scoring at least 49 points in each game. This year’s game at SHI Stadium has a chance to be closer. Ohio State is 3-1 overall. Rutgers holds the same record. The Scarlet Knights raised eyebrows last weekend in a 20-13 loss to now-No. 14 Michigan. They obscured the Wolverines in a dominant second half. COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Maryland has not been a major factor in the Big Ten football rankings since entering the conference. The Terrapins could gain real relevance with a win over No. 5 Iowa on Friday night. Maryland has a chance for the first time to make Big Ten play 2-0. The undefeated Terps also have a chance to start the season 5-0 for the first time since 2001. Iowa has already beaten two ranked opponents this season and Maryland is just outside the Top 25. UNDATED (AP) Wisconsin has lost its last seven games against Top 25 teams and is 0-2 against them this season. Michigan has not beaten Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium since 2001. One of those heats will end on Saturday when the 14th-ranked Wolverines visit Wisconsin. Michigan has suffered major losses against Wisconsin each of the last two years, but has started this season with four straight wins. In this game, Blake Corum leads Michigan’s powerful rushing charge against Wisconsin’s top-rated run defense. EAST LANSING, Michigan (AP) No. 17 Michigan State has already doubled its win tally from coach Mel Tuckers’ debut season. The Spartans go into Saturday’s home game against Western Kentucky 4-0. Everyone will believe the Spartans have hired the right man if Tucker’s team can succeed at the back of the schedule. Michigan State hosts No. 14 Michigan and No. 4 Penn State and plays the final five games of the regular season at No. 11 Ohio State. Western Kentucky is 1-2 so far this season. LINCOLN, Nebraska (AP) Nebraska reaches half of the regular season Saturday against Northwestern. It would be an understatement to say that the Cornhuskers have some regrets. Nebraskas’ loss to Illinois in the opener is looking worse and worse, but the Huskers pushed a top-five Oklahoma team to the brink two weeks ago. A late special team blunder and interception in overtime led to a loss at Michigan State. The Huskers are double-digit favorites against the Wildcats. The teams have divided the last 10 meetings. Eight of the matches have been decided by one score. UNDATED (AP) Coach Jeff Brohm came to Purdue with a reputation as a creative genius. His offenses were quick, fun and fearless. But when Boilermakers’ defensive struggles became problematic, Brohm jumped in. He changed coach, philosophy and direction. On Saturday, Purdues’ revamped defense faces its next big challenge against Minnesota. The Golden Gophers are trying to recover from last week’s stunning loss to Bowling Green.

