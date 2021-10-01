NCT vs SLL ECS T10 Dream11 prediction today: Fantasy cricket tips for Nicosia Tigers vs Sri Lankan Lions match





NCT vs SLL ECS T10 Dream11 Prediction | Photo Credits: Representative Image Nicosia Tigers (NCT) plays against Sri Lanka Lions (SLL) in match No. 29 of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Cyprus T10. This match will take place at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol in Cyprus at 9:30 PM (IST). Nicosia Tigers has done well in the tournament so far. They have won six games and have 12 points from ten games. The Tigers are in third place, behind only Black Caps on net run rate. They come on the back of consecutive defeats against the Cypriot Moufflons in this match. They failed to chase totals both times and lost by 39 runs and 18 runs respectively. Roman Mazumdar has scored the most points for them with 200 runs from nine games. The rest of the batting division is inconsistent and needs to score more regularly. Iftekar Jaman has taken 10 wickets so far, while Tomal Aminul and Anowar Hossain have also taken eight wickets each. Sri Lankan Lions, meanwhile, are only one spot behind the Tigers, taking fourth. However, they have played two games less and have taken five wins. Their net run rate is also better than Nicosia Tigers which can put them above their opponents if they can win today. The Lions have one win and one loss in their last two games. Against the Black Caps, they won the first game by 28 runs. However, they went down by eight wickets in the next. Chamal Sadun and B Kumara are the only two batters to have scored more than a hundred runs for them. Kamal Raiz with 12 wickets was their most successful bowler. Ruwan Manawasingha has also picked nine wickets. Both teams are coming after defeats in their previous matches and are eager to win again. My Dream11 Dream Team for NCT vs SLL Match: Abid Ali, Sachithra Tharanga, Roman Mazumder, Chamal Sudan, B Kumara, Akib Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, Kamal Raiz, Tomal Aminul Likely to play XI Nicosia Tigers Akib Hossain, Anowar Hossain. Neeraj Tiwari, Sakhawat Hossain, Shajjad Baddan, Iftekar Jaman, Yasir Khan, Abdul Manan, Tomal Aminul, Faysal Mia, Abid Ali Likely to play XI Sri Lankan lions Chamal Sadun, Nalin Sampath, Sachithra Tharanga, Balasuriya Madushanka, Dilan Munasinghe, Nalin Pathirana, Suresh Gedara, Manikkathu Sudarshana, BLCS Kumara, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka. Team Nicosia Tigers Akib Hossain, Shajjad Baddan, Jahid Hassan, Yasir Khan, Iftekar Jaman, Faysal Mia, Sakhawat Hossain, Habibur Rahman, Tomal Aminul, Rashidul Hasan, Mamun Roshid, Bilal Hussain, Delwar Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Sainowar, Newar, Asaj Tiwari. Sri Lankan lions Anura Rathnayake, Sachithra Tharanga, Balasuriya Madushanka, Kasun Shanaka, Ruwan Manawasingha, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Kamal Raiz, Samith Mapalagama, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Nalin Gamage, Suresh Gedara, Didarshaming Gamage, Milan Ajimage , Damith Priyantha, Parsanna Rallage, Chamal Sadun.

