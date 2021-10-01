Girls tennis prep: Litchfield win big at WCC meeting





LITCHFIELD Litchfield’s girls’ tennis team had three singles and two doubles teams taking first place in the Wright County Conference individual tournament on Thursday. New London-Spicer, meanwhile, had let the No. 1 doubles team of Izzy Schmiesing and Delaney Hanson take first place. For Litchfield, singles Kylie Michesl at number 2, Karlee Prahl at number 3 and Isla Dille at number 4 all earned tournament titles. In doubles, Dragons Taylor Draeger and Olivia Olson at number 2 and Kaitlyn Palmer and Sophie Stilwell at number 3 also took first place in their respective positions. singles (1) Ryanna Steinhaus 1-1, Second Place (2) Kylie Michels 2-0, First Place (3) Karlee Prahl 2-0, First Place (4) Isla Dille 2-0, First Place doubles (1) Britney Prahl/Lauren Erickson 1-1, second place (2) Taylor Draeger/Olivia Olson 2-0, first place (3) Kaitlyn Palmer/Sophie Stilwell 2-0, first place singles (1) Mya Mayhew 1-1, fourth place (2) Brooke Adelman 1-1, third place (3) Avery Dierenfeld 1-1, second place (4) Emily Ruter 1-1, second place doubles (1) Izzy Schmiesing/Delaney Hanson 2-0, first place (2) Kamryn Quenemoen/Sadie Hatlestad 1-1, second place (3) Jordan Proehl/Eva Schueler 1-1, second place Willmar defeated Central Lakes Conference opponent Rocori at Willmar. The number 1 singles match was not completed due to rain. Willmars Kessa Mara, Caroline Becker and Adali Laidlaw won number 2-4 singles respectively. Rocoris run came in at number 2 doubles. Spartans Ayla Vettelson and Isabella Arceneau defeated Kylee Berget and Lizzie Eide 5-7, 7-5, 10-8. Willmar is now 8-3 in the CLC and 12-6 overall. Rocori fell back to 3-5 and 5-7. singles (1) Not completed (2) Kessa Mara, W, def. Amber Field 6-4, 6-0 (3) Caroline Becker, W, def. Abby Jopp 6-1, 6-3 (4) Adali Laidlaw, W, dp. Abby Gamradt 6-2, 6-4 doubles (1) Alise Staebell/Ashlie Staebell, W, def. Ava Peters/Kirsten Wieling 6-0, 6-3 (2) Ayla Vettelson/Isabella Arceneau, R, verd. Kylee Berget/Lizzie Eide 5-7, 7-5, 10-8 (3) Emmi Larson/Katelyn Garberdine, W, def. Autumn Kron/Olivia Schreifels 6-4, 2-6, 6-2. With a series of doubles and a big win over number 2 singles, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa defeated MACCRAY in Belgrade. The Jaguars No. 2 singles victory came from Paige Prentice, who defeated Hannah DeLong 7-6(4), 6-3. MACCRAY heads to the West Central Conference tournament in Alexandria on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. singles (1) Tayte Nokleby, M, beats Annika Heieie 6-2, 6-0 (2) Paige Prentice, BBE, beats Hannah DeLong 7-6 (4), 6-3 (3) Malinda Peterson, M, beats Lucy Trowbridge 6-2, 6-3 (4) Alex Dirksen, M, final Hannah Hirman 6-1, 6-0 doubles (1) Olivia Thieschafer/Tiyana Schwinghammer, BBE, beats Erika Pieper/Greta Meyer 6-2, 6-3 (2) Shelby Anderson/Presley Detloff, BBE, beats Mackenna Burnett/Anna Janssen 6-0, 6-0 (3 ) Izzy Graham/Karley Hiltner, BBE, beats Rachel Seehusen/Mia Shubert 6-2, 6-4

