Rebuilding UAA hockey means expanding recruiting base, says Buffalo State coaching candidate

Only one man in the running to become the new hockey coach at UAA has experience coaching NCAA hockey, and Steve Murphy said hell would put that experience to work immediately if he gets the job.

Murphy, 36, is the head coach of Buffalo State, a Division III school where he has built a record of 73-47-12 since becoming head coach five years ago.

The Bengals were a sub-.500 team for many seasons before Murphy took over, and he believes he could change things by broadening the recruiting horizon of programs.

Murphy said one of the first things he did was research where the Buffalo States players came from and he found that half of them were from Eastern Canada. That told him that a change in philosophy was needed.

We really wanted to diversify and expand that recruitment pool, he said. In my first full recruiting season, we recruited six guys from the league that we didn’t have on our roster, we brought in one transfer, we brought in three European players and we brought in two players from Western Canada.

That resulted in 73 wins, the most in five years in the program’s history. We had players who set more individual records, we set more team records, we had more All-Americans, and we had more players with all-conference honors in those five years than at any other time in school history.

When Murphy looked at the UAA rosters for the past few years, he found something similar: Nearly 50% of the Seawolves were from Western Canada.

He thinks that should change.

For whatever reason, the majority of players from Western Canada are not currently working, it does not amount to success on the ice. So we have to look at different avenues, he said.

Murphy said searching for players from North American junior leagues, from Europe and from the NCAA transfer portal — which had 400 players last year — and hell for graduate student transfers is hell.

It’s not that we don’t want to recruit kids from Western Canada, he said, but it doesn’t work here and we need to expand our recruiting base, and that’s my plan.

Murphy is a graduate of Dimond High and played high school hockey for longtime Lynx coach Dennis Sorenson. Except for one season playing for the now-defunct Wasilla Spirit junior hockey team and one season coaching for the Kenai River Brown Bears junior hockey team, he has spent his post-high school life in the Lower 48.

He said he has been approached by other teams in the past, but the UAA job is the only one he has pursued.

I’m a boy from the hometown, he said. I love Alaska. I want to be part of the solution to fix the program.

For me, this is an opportunity to be part of the solution to bring UAA hockey back.

Murphy is the second of three finalists to answer questions from boosters, alumni and others on an online forum this week.

Matt Shasby, a civics teacher at Northern Lights ABC and a former player of the Seawolves and Alaska Aces, was up on Wednesday. Chris Cosentino, who coached New York Universitys club hockey team for 10 years and now coaches youth hockey in New York City, will appear on Friday.

The three compete for a chance to revive hockey at UAA.

The program was recently spared from elimination by a fundraising campaign that raised $3 million in less than a year, but the Seawolves didn’t play last season and won’t play this season. The new coach will have to recruit an entire team and prepare a full schedule in time for the 2022-23 season.

The biggest thing we need to fix now is the perception of the program(s) to build confidence that this program is in it for the long haul and that the support will be there, Murphy said.

… We can sit here and discuss all the negative things(s) that we don’t have. I’d rather focus on the things we do have here, which is the opportunity to play Division I hockey, we have a Division I/pro calibre locker room and eventually yes, we’re going to play in Sullivan (Arena) again and make that our home.

Murphy said he would look into planning some games, perhaps a tournament, in Seattles new NHL are. The Seattle Kraken, a freshman NHL team, has helped UAA fundraising, and there may be ways to build on that relationship.

I don’t know if that’s a possibility, but it’s one of the ways we need to be creative, he said.