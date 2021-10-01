BlackRock Unveils Back To Work Pilot For London Office





BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is preparing to roll out a return to work program that will require staff to come to city offices at least three days a week.

A memo to UK employees from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Chief Operating Officer Stacey Mullin, seen by Financial news, outlines the Future of Work pilot of asset managers, an initiative that will start on 1 November.

About 1,400 BlackRock employees, more than 50% of the London workforce, were in the Throgmorton Avenue office last week. Given this momentum and the fact that we see much of the city returning to a new normal, we are hopeful that the London office can begin our Future of Work pilot on Nov. 1, Mullin said in the memo to the staff. READFidelity, Jupiter rolls out barbecues and blitz to lure staff back to the office While we have proven over the past 18 months that we can operate effectively at home, we are fundamentally convinced that we are better together: the BlackRocks culture is one of our differentiating strengths and we must continue to invest in it together to make it strong. to hold. As part of the pilot, the London office will become the primary work location for BlackRock employees, but they will be given the flexibility to work from home two days a week, depending on their role. Employees can also use flexible hours, with the approval of their manager. The memo outlined how BlackRock is investing in tools and practices to make working between the office and home smoother and more productive. The wealth management giant will be testing its new hybrid working model over the next four to six months, tweaking and measuring along the way to get it right. Employees, customers and visitors entering the London office will still need to be fully vaccinated or undergo a recent Covid negative test, the memo said. To help staff prepare for a return to the office, BlackRock hosted a 30-minute virtual information and question-and-answer session with Transport for London to talk about what it does to travel on the tube and train. to keep safe. BlackRock’s Return to Work pilot will be rolled out simultaneously in several locations in Emea and the US. It comes as the city is slowly returning to normal after the Covid pandemic, with financial services firms putting hybrid work models into action. READDelta variant forces BlackRock to delay US office return as UK is on track with hybrid works Jupiter, the FTSE 250-listed asset manager, earlier this month encouraged staff to return to its office in Victoria three days a week with a welcome program of events, including a blitz tournament and table tennis challenge. The asset manager has implemented a 2-2-1 policy, meaning employees can work two days in the office, two days at home, and choose from which location they work the rest of the day. Meanwhile, Fidelity International has implemented supposedly dynamic working in 25 of its offices worldwide, including London, meaning the majority of staff can choose their own work pattern. Abrdn, the FTSE 100-listed asset manager, is also opt for a more flexible approach. Abrdn’s office near St Paul’s Cathedral has been redesigned to accommodate hybrid works. The company usually has about 900 employees in its London office, with the remainder based at its Edinburgh headquarters. Email to contact the author of this story with feedback or news David Ricketts

