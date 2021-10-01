Update on the latest sports | National news from the Associated Press

MLB SCHEDULE

Yanks win, Sox fall… Astros, Braves win

UNDATED (AP) It was a pretty good night for the New York Yankees in Toronto. They extended their lead for the first AL wildcard, tied Boston for the second wildcard spot and pushed the Blue Jays one game behind the Red Sox and Mariners.

Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge and Gleyber (GLAY-bur) Torres homered in a four-run sixth that gave the Yankees the lead in a 6-2 loss to the Jays. Toronto led 2-1 until Rizzo and Judge hit consecutive homeruns.

Judge delivered a few solo shots, which gave him 39 home runs.

The Yankees received 4 1/3 shutout-innings for their bullpen after Corey Kluber was reached for two runs and seven hits.

At Baltimore, Ryan Mountcastle hit a three-run homerun when the Orioles won the rubber game of their three-game set with the Red Sox, 6-2. The Birds scored three runs in the third inning and three in the sixth to support Alexander Wells, who entered the game with a 7.61 ERA.

Starting Friday, the Yankees will conclude their season with three games against the visiting Tampa Bay, the Red Sox have three in Washington, the Blue Jays receive Baltimore for three and the Mariners entertain the Angels through Sunday.

Meanwhile, it’s champagne time for the Astros and Braves. Houston captured the AL West for the fourth time in five years and the Braves came away with their fourth straight NL East title.

Carlos Correas 25th home run was a three-run explosion in the fourth inning of the Astros 3-2 victory over the Rays. Lance McCullers Jr. limited the AL East champions to three hits in six innings, including Brandon Lowes (lowz) hitting a two-run homerun in the sixth.

Ryan Pressly worked the ninth to rule out the combined four-hitter.

At Atlanta, Jorge Soler and Austin Riley hit solo homeruns while the Braves built a 5-0 lead in a 5-3 decision over the Phillies. Ian Anderson shutout into the seventh to hold Philadelphia to two runs and three hits over six frames.

Kyle Gibson was eliminated in the fifth inning when the Phils gave up a three-game sweep that eliminated them from the playoff-consideration.

Check out the rest of Thursday’s Major League action:

The Giants maintained their two game lead over the Dodgers atop the NL West after beating the Diamondbacks 5-4 on the RBI-single by LaMonte (lah-MAHNT’) Wade in the bottom of the ninth. Buster Posey collected two RBI’s and Brandon Crawford homered after Arizona took a 3-0 lead. Johnny Cueto (KWAY’-toh) worked 2 1/3 innings of relief after coming off the injured list earlier in the day.

The Dodgers hit consecutive homeruns in the first and fourth innings of an 8-3 attack on the Padres. Mookie Betts and Corey Seager took the honors in the opening frame before Justin Turner and AJ Pollock helped Los Angeles complete a three-game sweep. The Dodgers won their 12th consecutive home game and will finish the regular season with three home games against NL Central-champion Milwaukee, while the Giants host San Diego.

Dylan Carlson homered from both sides of the plate in the Cardinals 4-3 win over the Brewers. Carlson’s home runs made a winner out of JA Happ, who went into the game 0-3 in his last five starts against the Brewers. Happ gave up three runs and struckout nine in 6 1/3 innings of the Redbirds 18th win in 19 games.

Pete Alonso homered twice and Francisco Lindor launched a grand slam when the Mets defeated the Marlins for the third time in their four-game set, 12-3. James McCann delivered a double-run double and Michael Conforto had three hits and two RBI’s.

Adolis (ah-DOH-lees) Garcia set a Rangers rookie record for home runs and RBI’s in a 7-6 win over the Angels. Garcia’s two-run blast gives him 31 home runs and 90 ribbies, breaking a tie with Pete Incaviglia (ihn-kah-MUCH-yah) in both categories.

Justin Steele quadrupled in seven innings and Sergio Alcntara (al-KAN-tah-rah) delivered a two-run homerun to end with three RBI’s in the Cubs 9-0 shellacking the Pirates. Pittsburgh became the fourth Major League-team with 100 losses this season, tying the record set in 2002 and two years ago.

The Indians registered a 6-1 victory over the Royals when Shane Bieber threw three effective innings and Bradley drove in Zimmer. Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez doubled in his first at-bat after coming out of Wednesdays game with a sprained ankle.

Niko Goodrum homered twice and drove in four runs when the Tigers defeated the Twins 10-7. Detroit’s Jonathan Schoop (skohp) gave seven homeruns in one of the games.

MLB NEWS

Yankees put Voit on IL with painful left knee, remember RHP Abreu

UNDATED (AP) The New York Yankees have put slugger Luke Voit on its 10-day injured list with a sore left knee.

Voit limped back to the dugout after running to first base during Wednesday’s loss in Toronto. He hits .239 this season with 11 homeruns and 35 RBI in 68 games and missed time while recovering from knee surgery performed in March.

New York recalled righthander Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

MLB-CARDINALS-WILD-CARD STARTER

Cardinals name Wainwright as NL wildcard starter

NS. LOUIS (AP) St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has named Adam Wainwright as the starter in the NL wild-card game against the Dodgers or Giants.

Wainwright, 40, is 17-7 this season with a 3.08 ERA, winning 10 of his last 11 decisions.

NFL BENGAL/JAGUARS

Bengals win on late kick

CINCINNATI (AP) The Cincinnati Bengals won a battle of recent No. 1 picks and did it in comeback fashion.

Evan McPherson kicked a 35-yard field goal as time ran out to give the Bengals a 24-21 win over the Jaguars.

Cincinnati trailed 14-0 at halftime before Joe Burrow led some quick TD drives in the third quarter. The first player in the 2020 draft was 25 of 32 for 348 yards and a pair of TD passes to CJ Uzomah (yoo-ZAH-mah).

Tyler Boyd had nine receptions for 118, while Uzomah grabbed five passes for 95 yards to help the Bengals improve to 3-1.

Trevor Lawrence ran for a touchdown, but the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft failed to throw a scoring pass, completing 17 of 24 for 204 yards and no interceptions for the 0-4 Jaguars .

NFL NEWS

Giants sign troubled Wilson to practice squad

UNDATED (AP) The New York Giants have signed tough tackle Isaiah Wilson to their practice squad. The move gives the former first-round draft pick another chance to overcome off-the-field problems and make it into the NFL.

Wilson was taken 29th overall by the Georgia Titans last year. He missed time with COVID-19 and legal issues and only played three snaps on offense and one on special teams.

The Titans traded him to Miami in March. Wilson was waived by the Dolphins 11 days later after showing up late to meetings and failing to show up for practices he had scheduled. He faced numerous drug and alcohol charges in Tennessee and Georgia, including some resulting from a high-speed police chase.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

Colts running back Marlon Mack has requested an exchange as his playing time has been cut this season. Mack was the starter for two seasons before rupturing his Achilles tendon in last season’s opener and losing the job to rookie Jonathan Taylor.

Titans punter Brett Kern was limited on Wednesday with an injured right groin muscle that kept him out of Thursday’s practice. So the Titans drew gambler Johnny Townsend to the roster after working out some gamblers.

dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar take the stage together for the first time at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2022. The 2022 game will mark the first time the Super Bowl has been held in the area since 1993. of Los Angeles is played.

NBA VACCINES

NBA Vaccination Rate Rises

UNDATED (AP) A person familiar with the situation says the NBA has seen a surge in vaccination rates in recent days, taking into account the players who received at least one of the necessary shots.

The person says that the percentage in the entire league is now around 95% if we count those who are at least in the vaccination process now.

The NBA gave teams preliminary health and safety protocols for the season Tuesday, detailing how players who haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccination will be tested far more often than their vaccinated counterparts and face a host of other restrictions.

NCAA JOINT FINAL FOUR

NCAA Considers Holding Both Final Fours In The Same City

UNDATED (AP) The NCAA is exploring the idea of ​​holding a joint Final Four. That would mean that both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would play their semifinals and title matches in the same city on the same weekend.

There is no guarantee it will happen and the earliest it could take place is 2027. The 2027-31 Final Fours for both tournaments will be announced next fall.

Combining the tournaments was one of the recommendations that emerged from an external assessment of gender equality issues at the tournaments. The NCAA said earlier this week that the women’s tournament could start using March Madness for marketing and branding this season.

PGA SANDERSON FARMS

Tea gala leads to 18

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) California rookie Sahith Theegala opened with an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead over Nick Watney and Harold Varner III in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Theegala had a birdie putt on every but one hole and finished his round with a 15 foot birdie on the par-4 ninth.

It was also a big start for Watney, who was coming off one of his worst seasons. Watney hit some long putts, including a 45-footer for eagle on the par-5 second hole, for his lowest start in a PGA Tour event in 15 months.

FOOTBALL SKIN

Pelé released from hospital

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Brazilian football legend Pel has been released from hospital where he was treated for nearly a month. Pele, 80, was in intensive care for days after surgery to remove a tumor. A hospital statement says the three-time World Cup champion is stable and will continue on chemotherapy.