Sports
PREP FOOTBALL: Marshall ready for homecoming matchup against TCU | News, Sports, Jobs
MARSHALL — Last week, the Marshall football team had another strong performance, taking a 42-6 win against Worthington, bringing their record to 2-2 on the season.
Tyler Maeyaert completed seven of his 14 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns, while adding seven carries for 65 yards and another score. Jake Eben completed two of his six passes for 25 yards and added 17 yards on the ground on five carries and a touchdown. Chidi Nwakama added 53 yards with 12 carries and a touchdown, while also bringing in two receptions for 42 yards and a score. Keaton Maertens added two carries for 45 yards and a touchdown on the ground and three catches for 57 yards.
Defensively, Bryant Paulsen led Marshall with 12 total tackles, including eight for a loss and four sacks and had a fumble to recover for a touchdown.
Marshall coach Terry Bahlmann said he was pleased with their overall effort, especially defensively, but thought they still made some mistakes offensively and wanted to clean things up.
“I thought we were very good defensively and offensively we did enough to get by. We put 42 on the board but still made mistakes, but the defense and special teams gave us the ball and a great fielding position and we were able to take advantage of that.” said Bahlmann. “I think we are getting better in attack every week, but we still have a long way to go.”
This week, Marshall returns home to face Tri-City United in the home game at 7pm today. TCU is fresh off a 26-13 win against Belle Plaine last week and is 3-1 on the season. They are led by Tyler Gaudreau, Caleb Whipps, Payton Hennen, Reice Narum, Brody Lerald and Jacob Kroyer.
Bahlmann said TCU has had some very similar results this season that his team has experienced and knows it’s going to be a challenging match-up and they need to be ready to start from the get-go.
“They come in at 3-1 and have done well so far”, said Bahlmann. “Their scores are very similar to ours, they beat New Ulm by 40 and were beaten by Waseca by two touchdowns, so almost the same there and we expect a tight game. It will be coming home and we have to concentrate on our work and that is football.”
Bahlmann said offensively that they want to stay consistent with their base game before continuing to expand things.
“Just expand a little bit and give them something new, but we need to be able to run our base games first and be consistent with that and then we can go from there,” said Bahlmann. “I think we’re starting to understand, we’ve had a good week and feel good and we’re excited to be home and looking forward to a good game.”
Defensively, Bahlmann added that they have limited their opponents well and want to maintain their momentum.
“Just Get Better” said Bahlmann. “We’ve done well so far, maybe we’ll play good enough defense to win all four games, so we have to build on that. We said early in the year that we thought defense would be our strength and so far it has been.”
Sources
2/ https://www.marshallindependent.com/sports/local-sports/2021/10/prep-football-marshall-ready-for-homecoming-matchup-against-tcu/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]