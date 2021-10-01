PREP FOOTBALL: Marshall ready for homecoming matchup against TCU | News, Sports, Jobs

MARSHALL — Last week, the Marshall football team had another strong performance, taking a 42-6 win against Worthington, bringing their record to 2-2 on the season.

Tyler Maeyaert completed seven of his 14 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns, while adding seven carries for 65 yards and another score. Jake Eben completed two of his six passes for 25 yards and added 17 yards on the ground on five carries and a touchdown. Chidi Nwakama added 53 yards with 12 carries and a touchdown, while also bringing in two receptions for 42 yards and a score. Keaton Maertens added two carries for 45 yards and a touchdown on the ground and three catches for 57 yards.

Defensively, Bryant Paulsen led Marshall with 12 total tackles, including eight for a loss and four sacks and had a fumble to recover for a touchdown.

Marshall coach Terry Bahlmann said he was pleased with their overall effort, especially defensively, but thought they still made some mistakes offensively and wanted to clean things up.

“I thought we were very good defensively and offensively we did enough to get by. We put 42 on the board but still made mistakes, but the defense and special teams gave us the ball and a great fielding position and we were able to take advantage of that.” said Bahlmann. “I think we are getting better in attack every week, but we still have a long way to go.”

This week, Marshall returns home to face Tri-City United in the home game at 7pm today. TCU is fresh off a 26-13 win against Belle Plaine last week and is 3-1 on the season. They are led by Tyler Gaudreau, Caleb Whipps, Payton Hennen, Reice Narum, Brody Lerald and Jacob Kroyer.

Bahlmann said TCU has had some very similar results this season that his team has experienced and knows it’s going to be a challenging match-up and they need to be ready to start from the get-go.

“They come in at 3-1 and have done well so far”, said Bahlmann. “Their scores are very similar to ours, they beat New Ulm by 40 and were beaten by Waseca by two touchdowns, so almost the same there and we expect a tight game. It will be coming home and we have to concentrate on our work and that is football.”

Bahlmann said offensively that they want to stay consistent with their base game before continuing to expand things.

“Just expand a little bit and give them something new, but we need to be able to run our base games first and be consistent with that and then we can go from there,” said Bahlmann. “I think we’re starting to understand, we’ve had a good week and feel good and we’re excited to be home and looking forward to a good game.”

Defensively, Bahlmann added that they have limited their opponents well and want to maintain their momentum.

“Just Get Better” said Bahlmann. “We’ve done well so far, maybe we’ll play good enough defense to win all four games, so we have to build on that. We said early in the year that we thought defense would be our strength and so far it has been.”