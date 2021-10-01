14 Grand Rapids Area Boys High School Tennis Teams Make the Rankings for the Week of September 27





At least three high school boy tennis teams in the Grand Rapids area are represented in the Top 10 in each of the four divisions in the latest state rankings. The Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association poll for the week of September 27 has three area teams in the Top 10 in divisions one, two and three and five teams in Division 4 thanks to a three-way tie for ninth. But of the 14 Grand Rapids-area teams on the list, none made the overall Top 10, comprising all four divisions. The highest ranked team is Hudsonville Unity Christian, which is third in Division 4. Teams are in the process of completing regular season games. Regional game starts on October 7. Below are the Grand Rapids area teams that were ranked, with the overall division leader in parentheses. Where the region-ranked teams play in the region is also listed. Division 1 (1. Bloomfield Hills) 5. Holland West Ottawa 6. Rockford 7. Hudsonville Remark: West Ottawa, Rockford and Hudsonville will compete in Regional No. 1 at the Hudsonville Tennis Complex. Division 2 (1. Okemos) 6. Forest Hills North 7. Forest Hills Central 10. Byron Center Remark: Forest Hills Northern will host Regional 16 on October 7, which also includes Forest Hills Central; Byron Central will play at Regional 9 in Portage Central on October 6. Division 3 (1.Ann Arbor Greenhills) 5. Grand Rapids Christian 8. East Grand Rapids 9. Forest Hills East Remark: Forest Hills Eastern will host Regional 23 on October 6. Regional locations for GR Christian and East Grand Rapids were not listed. Division 4 (1.Traverse City St. Francis) 3. Hudsonville Unity Christian T9. Southern Christian T9. Catholic Central T9. Western Catholic Remark: Unity Christian, Catholic Central and West Catholic will be attending Regional 30, hosted by NorthPointe Christian, on October 7; South Christian will be on October 8 at Regional 26, hosted by Allegan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlive.com/sports/grand-rapids/2021/10/14-grand-rapids-area-boys-high-school-tennis-teams-make-state-rankings-for-week-of-sept-27.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos