Women’s hockey team hopes to make noise this weekend at the launch of the 2021-2022 season | BU today

With new faces and new leaders, Terriers want to start the season strong

The Terrier women’s ice hockey team kicks off the regular season tonight with a home-and-home series in Durham against the University of New Hampshire, setting expectations for a legendary program with the unpredictability of a young team. There are 13 underclassmen on this year’s squad, the most since the schedule’s current seniors were freshmen three seasons ago.

Everyone fights every day, pushing each other and making us better, says head coach Brian Durocher (Wheelock’78), who is in his 17th year at the helm of the team.

With the graduation of stars like Jesse Compher (SHA’21) and Corrine Schroeder (Sargent’21) last May, the team is looking for new difference makers.

Kaleigh Donnelly (CAS’22), the squads’ lone captain and one of the teams’ eight seniors, says she and fellow upper classmen have emphasized the importance of unity.

I think it’s the first step in making sure the team is a cohesive unit, she says, noting that players have made it a point to spend more time off the ice together this fall, after the pandemic prevented it last year. The Terriers played just 12 games in a 2020-2021 season ravaged by COVID-19, with a 6-6 record, finishing sixth in Hockey East.

Last year was definitely tough, Donnelly says. I thought the coaching staff and the whole athletic community in general really helped us through it.

In preparation for a more well-known 34-game schedule this season, the Terriers hosted an exhibition game against conference foe Holy Cross on September 25. BU won 2-0, beat the Crusaders 46-15 and added a third goal in a situational three-on-three session.

Julia Nearis (COM’23) was the first player to score for BU and got on her feet after missing the last nine games of last season. Durocher says he expects her to be an x-factor for the BU offense. She can help any line, he says. When she’s here, she’s scored points, and we expect that again.

Liv Haag (CAS’25) and Jesse DeVito (CAS’22) also lit the game and made a positive impression in their first scarlet-white appearance. Haag is one of many highly regarded recruits, while DeVito transitioned to the BU from reigning NCAA champion Wisconsin.

Donnelly has nothing but praise for the newcomers. We have a lot of new kids. I thought they were really ramped up, and I think we did quite well as a team, she says of the exhibition game.

A net, Nicole McGuigan (Sargent’22) and Callie Shanahan (CAS’25) combined to book a shutout and with it their claim of earning time in the fold next to Kate Stuart (Questrom’22), who did not play in the exhibition game.

I was super excited today for Nicole and Callie who played really well and made some big saves. They are just as much a part of the team as anyone else, the coach says.

Stuart has the most NCAA experience of the trio and has served as a very capable backup to Schroeder for the past three seasons. During her chances, she has achieved a career savings rate of 94.1, 14 wins and just 3 losses in the past three years.

Brian Durocher (Wheelock78) marks his 17th season as the head coach of the women’s hockey team.

Durocher expects Stuart to be a big part of the team this year. If you look at her track record, he says, she’s hung up All-American numbers.

Following this weekend’s UNH series, the Terriers will face an early test on October 8 against rival Northeastern, which has won four consecutive Hockey East titles and skated in last year’s NCAA championship game. BU will face Harvard in the first round of the 2022 Beanpot on February 1, after an appearance in the annual Battle at the Burgh Tournament in January.

With the return of a more typical season, Donnelly says the team is just really trying to focus on the small details this year, and if we clean those up I think it will really turn into some wins.

The coach says he hopes having fans back in the stands at the Walter Brown Arena will also boost his team. COVID prevented spectators from matches last year.

It’s really nice to have a little energy, Durocher says. There’s nothing like being on the ice rink when you can.

The Terriers will visit the University of New Hampshire for their season opener on Friday, October 1, at 6 p.m., then host UNH at the Walter Brown Arena on Saturday, October 2 at 2 p.m. Admission is free for students with a sports pass. Single game tickets are $8 for the general public, $5 for faculty, staff, and non-sports students, and can be purchased in advance online or in person at the Agganis Arena ticket office, 925 Commonwealth Avenue, Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm. Note: Fans attending games at the Walter Brown Arena are required to wear masks. All games can be streamed for free on collegesportslive.com/hockeyeast, and fans can also follow all the action on @BUGameDay and goterriers.com.