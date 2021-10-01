Here’s the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press | National news from the Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) The Big 12 has just three teams that went undefeated on the first Saturday in October. Two of them meet when No. 19 Oklahoma State hosts No. 21 Baylor. The other undefeated team is sixth-ranked Oklahoma, the six-time defending conference champion. The Sooners play at Kansas State, which has beaten each of them for the past two seasons. Texas heads to TCU, with Casey Thompson poised to make his third start, his second in the Big 12. Last week, he racked up six TDs in a 70-35 win in the conference opener against Texas Tech.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Oklahoma has not played a true road game in nearly two years thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced schools that allowed fans to limit capacity last year, and four consecutive home games this season. The sixth-ranked Sooners will receive a rough reception on Saturday. Not only are they finally venturing out of Norman, they’re playing their first Big 12 road game since announcing plans to close the conference with Texas shortly before the season. The decision to go to the SEC was hardly appreciated by longtime cohorts like Kansas State.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) The Texas Longhorns were run over by a future SEC foe in their only other road race this season. They feel very different going into their first Big 12 road race Saturday at TCU. The 3-1 Longhorns have scored touchdowns on 15 of their 17 drives since Casey Thompson took over as starting quarterback after that loss in Arkansas. The 2-1 Horned Frogs come off a home defeat against rival SMU. But they are 7-2 against Texas since they got to the Big 12.

UNDATED (AP) Oklahoma State and Baylor have quietly racked up undefeated records en route to their showdown on Saturday. Baylor took a 31-29 win over then-No. 14 Iowa State last week and has cracked the Top 25 at No. 21. It marks the team’s first ranking under sophomore coach Dave Aranda. Oklahoma State reached the AP Top 25 at number 19 after a 31-20 win over then number 1. 25 Kansas state. The winner would be in a prime position early in the Big 12 race.

UNDATED (AP) Lance Leipold looks to the state of Iowa and sees what he hopes will be the future for his Kansas football program. Before Matt Campbell took over the Cyclones in 2016, they only had one winning record in conference play since 1989. They came in this season after the best four-year spell in school history. The Kansas team that Leipold took over this year is in worse shape than ISU ever was. He says he hopes to build a program that follows the same trajectory. The teams meet on Saturday evening in Ames.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (AP) Texas Tech will start a backup quarterback against West Virginia for the third year in a row. The formula worked for the Red Raiders the last two times the Big 12 football enemies met. Henry Colombi will get his first start of the season on Saturday in place of the injured Tyler Shough. Colombi’s first career start a year ago after replacing the injured Alan Bowman was against West Virginia in Lubbock, Texas. Colombi ran for a touchdown and threw for another in the 34-27 win. Texas Tech is coming off a blowout loss in Texas, while the Mountaineers lost on a last-second field goal to sixth-ranked Oklahoma.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Kansas state forward Seryee Lewis will miss the upcoming basketball season after undergoing surgery last week to repair a torn ACL he sustained in preseason practice. The 6-foot-9 sophomore played in 18 games as a freshman. He was expected to battle alongside Davion Bradford, Kaosi Ezeagu and Ismael Massoud for minutes in a revamped forecourt for the Wildcats. Carlton Linguard and Logan Landers are also getting an extra minute this season.

UNDATED (AP) The NCAA is exploring the idea of ​​holding a joint Final Four. That would mean that both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would play their semifinals and title matches in the same city on the same weekend. There is no guarantee it will happen and the earliest it could take place is 2027. The 2027-31 Final Fours for both tournaments will be announced next fall. Combining the tournaments was one of the recommendations that emerged from an external assessment of gender equality issues at the tournaments.