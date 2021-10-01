Bangor debuts new turf on Friday as football team faces winless Deering





A 10-year effort to revive the historic Cameron Stadium will culminate Friday night, when the Bangor High School football team hosts Deering of Portland at the first event to be held on the new multi-purpose synthetic turf pitch installed this summer. . Game time is 7:30 PM The new field and surrounding roller coaster represent the final phase of a $5 million three-stage effort that began with the installation of a new main stand in 2013 and continued with the construction of new on-site changing rooms in 2017. Gordon Contracting Inc. of Sangerville, which was preparing construction for the new track and synthetic turf field funded by a $2.73 million bond issue approved by city voters last November, handed the facility back to Bangor School Department officials on Tuesday. . Since then, Bangor High’s athletics manager Steve Vanidestine and Joe Nelson, who oversees the school’s athletic facilities, have been preparing the upgraded stadium for the first weekend of events, which will kick off with Bangor’s second home football game of the season. . and be followed on Saturday at 11 a.m. by a girls’ soccer game with Bangor against Brewer. Not only are we looking forward to it, but I think we need it, not just for us as a football program, but for all the people behind the scenes who have worked really hard to get us on this pitch this Friday night, Bangor Football said coach Dave Morris this week. Bangor (3-1) will try to bounce back from his 84-13 loss at Thornton Academy of Saco last Saturday. The Rams should be close to full strength after 21 players, including 12 starters, have now had a full week of training after returning from a COVID-19 quarantine on the morning of the Thornton Academy game. Deering, the second of two Class B teams to face Bangor this season, has averaged 45.5 points per game, beating 182-34 in his 0-4 start. The Portland-based Rams lost 48-6 at Kennebunk last week. Foxcroft Academy (3-0) at Madison-Carrabec (0-2), 6 p.m. Friday: Foxcroft wants to build on the best record in Class D during four weeks on the road against a Madison-Carrabec team playing its home opener. Led by senior quarterback Austin Seavey and junior utility back Caden Crocker, Foxcroft bids farewell after consecutive victories over Lisbon-St. Dominic, Oak Hill of Wales and Freeport, while Madison-Carrabec returned to action after two weekends off due to COVID-19 with a 22-14 loss at Oak Hill last Saturday. Medomak Valley (2-2) at Hermon, 7 p.m. Friday: Hermons’ home opener is also his homecoming game after the Hawks became the states’ last high school soccer team to make its season debut last Saturday with a hard-fought 19-12 win over Newport’s Nokomis. Medomak Valley broke through in another way last Friday, surpassing the score total of the previous three weeks coupled with a 46-13 win over Belfast behind four touchdowns from Levi Ward and 180 rushing yards and a touchdown from Hayden Staples. Camden Hills (2-1) on Mount Desert Island (1-2), 7 p.m. Saturday in Bar Harbor:Camden Hills of Rockport are back in action with a reduced roster for this eight-player match-up after canceling last Monday’s scheduled rematch against Waterville due to COVID-19. MDI moved this game from Friday to Saturday to accommodate the Windjammers, who won their first two games before falling 74-54 to Waterville in Week 3. MDI is trying to recover from a 46-22 loss at Stearns-Schenck last Friday. differentr area matches this weekend:Friday: Brewer (0-4) at Mt Blue (0-2), MCI (0-2) at Belfast (1-3), Nokomis (1-3) at Oceanside (1-1), Old Town (1-1) at Hampden Academy (0-4), Stearns-Schenck (2-2) at Houlton (2-0); Saturday: Bucksport (1-1) at Oak Hill (2-1), Mattanawcook Academy (2-1) at Waterville (3-0), Ellsworth-Sumner (0-1) at Morse (3-1), Orono (0- 4) at Dexter (1-1). More articles from the BDN

