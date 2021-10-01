Bloomfield Hills Luxury Home Comes With Pool, Tennis Court & Indoor Basketball Gym – The Oakland Press





This dream home in Bloomfield Hills offers more than a luxurious setting. It also comes with many resort-like amenities, offering many ways to lead an active lifestyle and entertain guests. The 11,000-square-foot brick home includes an indoor basketball court and on-site fitness center and sauna, as well as a sparkling pool and backyard tennis court, according to the Signature Sotheby’s International Realty listing. The sprawling contemporary home sits on 3.26 acres of lush private tree-lined property in a premier estate neighborhood. In addition to the pool and tennis court, the backyard has a hot tub and spacious patios and pathways with outdoor lighting and fencing. Fine craftsmanship and quality materials were used throughout the house, including tray ceilings, elegant light fixtures, hardwood, marble and ceramic floors, and architectural details and finishes. There are numerous fireplaces in the house, including in the large formal dining room with two elegant chandeliers. There is plenty of living space in the split-level home with six bedrooms, an elegant master bedroom wing and a luxurious primary suite with a spa bath with whirlpool tub and walk-in closets. In total, the house includes seven full baths and four half baths. The gourmet kitchen is bright with white cabinetry, recessed lighting and large windows. It includes a kitchen island with sink, quality built-in appliances and an adjoining breakfast area and butlers pantry. The spacious, wood-panelled library/office has fitted wardrobes and a fireplace. The lower runout level includes a fitness center, media room/home theater, recreation/game room, wine cellar/cave and wet bar. There is always a place to park with the six car garage and Circle Drive. The front garden features a fountain and a through entrance. The property comes with a full smart home control system, intercom and sound system and a whole house generator. The house is located at 1100 Orchard Ridge Road, off W. Long Lake Road, near the Cranbrook Educational Community with its museums and gardens. Address: 1100 Orchard Ridge Road, Bloomfield Hills Price: $4,200,000 The dream home is brought to you by Dan Gutfreund of Signature Sothebys International Realty Birmingham. For more information, call 248-497-4646 or view the list at sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-587-924m5t/1100-orchard-ridge-bloomfield-hills-mi-48304

