Raymond makes grand arrival as Red Wings sail past Sabers, 6-2

DetroitThe Red Wings want Lucas Raymond to stand out, impress and… be one of the best players on the ice when he plays these exhibition games.

If Raymond does, he’ll be on opening night.

A game in, Raymond was very noticeable.

Raymond scored a goal in his exhibition season debut and helped the Red Wings to a 6-2 win over Buffalo at Little Caesars Arena.

“It’s great for a man like that to come in and be as confident as he is,” said linemate Robby Fabbri, who scored two goals. “It’s important that he makes those plays and plays his game and you’ll see that tonight. It makes our job easier when he plays his game.”

Fabbri (two goals, including an empty netter), Troy Stecher, Luke Witkowski and JonMartin added the other goals, but it was Raymond the fans came to watch along with defender Moritz Seider and the fans probably went home happy.

“Like I said (during training camp in Traverse City), he looks good,” said Pius Suter, who had three assists. “He shoots the puck and has a nice shot.”

With the news Thursday that Jakub Vrana will miss at least four months due to shoulder surgery, someone’s Wings need the scoring ability.

Raymond begins to show that it could be his.

In the second period, just 23 seconds after Robby Fabbri got the Wings on the scoreboard and tied the game, Raymond collected a loose puck at the spot, skated into the groove and whistled a shot past Sabers goalkeeper Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

“He did well, he’s a smart player,” said coach Jeff Blashill. “He has a good two-way game and those types of players are guys who are transferable (from offense to defense.”

Raymond, who also had an assist on Fabbri’s empty goal, shared how excited he was playing at Little Caesars Arena after Thursday’s morning skate.

It will be a lot of fun to play here, Raymond said Thursday morning. It’s something I’ve dreamed about since I was called up. To finally be here, to be able to play (Thursday) will be an incredible feeling.

Sure there are nerves the first game of the season, but just try to treat it like any game and be calm. To be in this arena in a Red Wings jersey is really special.

As with most young players coming from Europe, the smaller rink in North America was a challenge.

It’s a huge tempo difference, which I have to get used to, Raymond said. I like the play style. It’s fun, fast hockey, lots of shooting. You can pose a threat almost anywhere in the zone.

Fabbri, who also played a fine game, Raymond and Stecher scored three goals in the span of 3 minutes 22 seconds to erase a 1-0 Buffalo lead.

Having marred his season early on with a case of the coronavirus and then a concussion late in the season, Fabbri has come to this camp healthy and looking as sharp as any player.

“I’ve had a great summer, felt good coming out of the summer and into training camp, and I’m trying to pick up where I left off,” said Fabbri. “That starts with confidence. I felt good skating there, and little games here and there that I can work on and get better with some games here in the preseason, and I felt good.”

Fabbri and Suter, who were teammates in junior hockey, seem to have some of that chemistry early in the exhibition season.

“It’s one game, but you saw that he does it all, and every team would love to have a man like that,” said Suter’s Fabbri. “He will be great for us.”

Suter played in both special teams, was good defensively and seemed effective between Fabbri and Raymond.

“It’s the first game, but it went well,” said Suter. “We’ve scored some goals, so that’s always nice. Every time we play, it helps us for the regular season, to know where everyone is going and how they react in certain situations.”

Blashill liked the sound type of the game Suter showed during the preseason.

“He’s had a good fight,” Blashill said. “He’s been in every training session, in the red and white game, and tonight. He’s smart, a playmaker, he has a lot of attributes.”

The Wings split the goaltending between Alex Nedeljkovic and Victor Brattstrom.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 6, Sabers 2

Nedeljkovic stopped 17 of 19 shots, leaving goals for Rasmus Asplund to beat Nedeljkovic by five holes, one he would probably want back and Arttu Ruotsalainen (power play).

Brattstrom stopped all 13 shots he saw.

