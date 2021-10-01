Sports
Raymond makes grand arrival as Red Wings sail past Sabers, 6-2
DetroitThe Red Wings want Lucas Raymond to stand out, impress and… be one of the best players on the ice when he plays these exhibition games.
If Raymond does, he’ll be on opening night.
A game in, Raymond was very noticeable.
Raymond scored a goal in his exhibition season debut and helped the Red Wings to a 6-2 win over Buffalo at Little Caesars Arena.
“It’s great for a man like that to come in and be as confident as he is,” said linemate Robby Fabbri, who scored two goals. “It’s important that he makes those plays and plays his game and you’ll see that tonight. It makes our job easier when he plays his game.”
Fabbri (two goals, including an empty netter), Troy Stecher, Luke Witkowski and JonMartin added the other goals, but it was Raymond the fans came to watch along with defender Moritz Seider and the fans probably went home happy.
“Like I said (during training camp in Traverse City), he looks good,” said Pius Suter, who had three assists. “He shoots the puck and has a nice shot.”
With the news Thursday that Jakub Vrana will miss at least four months due to shoulder surgery, someone’s Wings need the scoring ability.
Raymond begins to show that it could be his.
In the second period, just 23 seconds after Robby Fabbri got the Wings on the scoreboard and tied the game, Raymond collected a loose puck at the spot, skated into the groove and whistled a shot past Sabers goalkeeper Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.
“He did well, he’s a smart player,” said coach Jeff Blashill. “He has a good two-way game and those types of players are guys who are transferable (from offense to defense.”
Raymond, who also had an assist on Fabbri’s empty goal, shared how excited he was playing at Little Caesars Arena after Thursday’s morning skate.
More:Veteran Bobby Ryan Makes Statement in 4-3 Wings’ Shootout Win in Chicago
More:OctoPulse podcast: Traverse City training camp summary, Chaz Lucius interview
It will be a lot of fun to play here, Raymond said Thursday morning. It’s something I’ve dreamed about since I was called up. To finally be here, to be able to play (Thursday) will be an incredible feeling.
Sure there are nerves the first game of the season, but just try to treat it like any game and be calm. To be in this arena in a Red Wings jersey is really special.
As with most young players coming from Europe, the smaller rink in North America was a challenge.
More:Five Red Wings that can make an impact in the NHL 2021-2022 season
More:Takeovers Mitchell Stephens, Pius Suter take scoring points for Red Wings
It’s a huge tempo difference, which I have to get used to, Raymond said. I like the play style. It’s fun, fast hockey, lots of shooting. You can pose a threat almost anywhere in the zone.
Fabbri, who also played a fine game, Raymond and Stecher scored three goals in the span of 3 minutes 22 seconds to erase a 1-0 Buffalo lead.
Having marred his season early on with a case of the coronavirus and then a concussion late in the season, Fabbri has come to this camp healthy and looking as sharp as any player.
“I’ve had a great summer, felt good coming out of the summer and into training camp, and I’m trying to pick up where I left off,” said Fabbri. “That starts with confidence. I felt good skating there, and little games here and there that I can work on and get better with some games here in the preseason, and I felt good.”
Fabbri and Suter, who were teammates in junior hockey, seem to have some of that chemistry early in the exhibition season.
“It’s one game, but you saw that he does it all, and every team would love to have a man like that,” said Suter’s Fabbri. “He will be great for us.”
Suter played in both special teams, was good defensively and seemed effective between Fabbri and Raymond.
“It’s the first game, but it went well,” said Suter. “We’ve scored some goals, so that’s always nice. Every time we play, it helps us for the regular season, to know where everyone is going and how they react in certain situations.”
Blashill liked the sound type of the game Suter showed during the preseason.
“He’s had a good fight,” Blashill said. “He’s been in every training session, in the red and white game, and tonight. He’s smart, a playmaker, he has a lot of attributes.”
The Wings split the goaltending between Alex Nedeljkovic and Victor Brattstrom.
BOX SCORE: Red Wings 6, Sabers 2
Nedeljkovic stopped 17 of 19 shots, leaving goals for Rasmus Asplund to beat Nedeljkovic by five holes, one he would probably want back and Arttu Ruotsalainen (power play).
Brattstrom stopped all 13 shots he saw.
Twitter: @tkulfan
Sources
2/ https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/nhl/red-wings/2021/09/30/raymond-fabbri-lead-attack-red-wings-cruise-6-2/5931621001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]