Sports
India team win bronze medal
Asian Table Tennis Championship: The Indian men’s table tennis team signed a bronze medal at the Asian Championships on Friday after losing 0-3 to the formidable South Korea in the semifinals.
The Indian team was assured of a medal on Wednesday after a 3-1 victory over Iran in the quarter-finals. Both semi-finalists provide bronze.
In the semi-finals, the clinical South Koreans proved too strong for the Indians who failed to win a single draw.
.
With a medal already in their pocket, the Indian paddlers took on the Koreans head-on. But the raging Koreans, including the top seeds, were a much better side.
G Sathiyan started the match for India and found himself immediately pushed to the corner when the world’s number 12, Korean Woojin Jang, brought his backhand game into focus and attacked the entire time, often attacking the number 38 Indian of the world on the wrong foot.
The Korean went on to win 11-5, 10-12, 11-8, 11-5 to secure the lead. G Sathiyan was in a good position in his second game but allowed the Korean to take the deuce before winning on extended points.
In contrast, A Sharath Kamal started well to squander the 2-1 advantage. He allowed the world No. 22 Lee Sangsu to come back, especially in the last two games, and take a 7-11, 15-13, 8-11, 11-6, 11-9 win.
Although Harmeet Desai didn’t start well against Seungmin Cho, he brought the momentum back to his game and led 2-1.
But the world No. 77, five places behind Harmeet, had the most chances to win some crucial points for Tier 2-2.
In the decider, no one had a noticeable big lead, both won their service points. At 10-8, Harmeet couldn’t force his opponent to make mistakes, causing Cho to deuce.
Asian Table Tennis Championship: With the serve on, the Indian led 11-10, but that was all he could do, as the Korean sealed his country’s place in the final with three straight runs, including a breakpoint. Cho won 11-4, 9-11, 8-11, 11-6, 13-11 in 43 minutes.
The young Indian women’s team showed courage and dedication in the play-offs, beating Thailand 3-1 to finish fifth. The mainstay of India’s victory was Olympian Sutirtha Mukherjee.
Archana Kamath played the opener against top ranked Suthsani Sawettabut. The Thai, who is number 38 in the world, initially showed good form.
Asian Table Tennis Championship: But Archana soon caught up with her to make it 2-2, as the Indian took four consecutive runs to win. However, the experienced Thai won 11-7, 7-11, 11-6, 10-12, 11-9 by winning the decider.
Teenage Phantita Pinyopisan was no match for Sutirtha Mukherjee, the 97th in the world. The Indian defeated her in 18 minutes to win the match 11-5, 11-5, 11-6.
Sreeja Akula then took her match 11-7, 11-6, 11-2 against another youngster Wirakarn Tayapitak.
Sutirtha Mukherjee returned to the table for her reverse singles and tamed the battling Sawettabut 11-7, 11-6, 10-12, 117.
