Here’s the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press | National news from the Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis is attracting increasing attention. Davis is a 6-foot-6, 340-pound senior who can occupy two or even three offensive linemen and has the speed to get out on the field and pressure quarterbacks. Davis has received critical acclaim this season for his size and mobility ahead of the second-ranked Bulldogs. The Georgia defense allowed just 23 points in four games this season. Davis projects as a late first round NFL draft pick.

UNDATED (AP) Four of the SEC’s seven ranked schools meet in key matchups. Number 2 Georgia hosts number 8 and the resurgent Arkansas, while the best Alabama takes on number 12 Mississippi. Georgia and Arkansas have two of the highest scoring defenses in the country. Ole Miss brings the biggest strike in the country to Tuscaloosa to face off against defending National Champion Crimson Tide, who averages 46.5 points per game. No. 10 Florida visits undefeated Kentucky in another notable matchup, pitting the Gators’ No. 9 offense against the Wildcats’ ninth-ranked defense.

UNDATED (AP) Lane Kiffin knows what it takes to beat Alabama in a football game: just about anything has to go right. The Mississippi coach and former offensive coordinator for the top-ranked Crimson Tide knows that teams can’t match them with five-star recruits for five-star recruits. Kiffin’s 12th-ranked Rebels and the Nation’s Prolific Attack are the latest to take on the challenge this Saturday. To beat the Tide, he tells you to do everything you can to play and coach your best game. Alabama is a two-touchdown favorite against Ole Miss in this undefeated battle for SEC West.

ATHENS, Go. (AP) Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is wary of too much credit being given to his team for his undefeated start. Pittman says someone is going to knock you out if the eighth-place Razorbacks aren’t prepared. The message is well timed as Arkansas prepares for an important test on second-ranked Georgia. Arkansas then defeated No. 7 Texas A&M last week, making the game against Georgia a key showdown for undefeated Southeastern Conference teams. The Bulldogs are led by the nation’s highest defense. Pittman was Georgia’s offensive line coach for four years and is now in his second season in Arkansas.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Kentucky is undefeated despite being in FBS for the last time with 11 turnovers. The Wildcats defense has been able to minimize damage in clutch-stop games to maintain close wins. They can’t afford any giveaways against No. 10 Florida in the Southeastern Conference showdown who could be a challenger for first-place and second-ranked Georgia. The Gators have the nation’s No. 9 offense at nearly 541 yards per game and the No. 3 hasty offense, but face a Wildcats defense that allows only 260 yards per game. Florida has won 33 of its 34 encounters against Kentucky, including the last 16 trips to Lexington.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Auburn cornerback Smoke Monday paints his teams two decades of futility in LSU’s Death Valley as more of an inspiration than intimidation. On Monday, Auburn says it knows it hasn’t won the last 10 games there in Baton Rouge, but is very excited for a chance to end that streak. Auburn comes off a Georgia state win that intrigues the quarterback situation. Reserve QB and LSU transfer TJ Finley replaced Bo Nix in the second half and threw a late go-ahead scoring pass. Now Finley could take on his old team on his old home ground.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) No. Texas A&M is set to bounce back against Mississippi on Saturday after suffering its first loss to Arkansas last week. Former reserve quarterback Zach Calzada must improve for the Aggies to be successful against coach Mike Leach and the Bulldogs. But Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was quick to point out that his entire team needs to play better to help the inexperienced Calzada.

UNDATED (AP) Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has seen four very different fouls in the first four games of the season. Hes going to see No. 5 on Saturday. That’s when Tennessee takes its fast-break offense, averaging more than three plays per minute, to Faurot Field. The Volunteers suffer a competitive loss against Florida, while the Tigers missed their chance to take a solid road win against Boston College. Both teams are 2-2 overall and have lost their first conference game of the season. That makes this an important early season match-up for bowl hopes.