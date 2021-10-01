Former England spinner Gareth Batty retires from cricket to become Surrey assistant coach | Cricket News





Batty played 20 times for England between 2002 and 2016; spinner claimed over 500 wickets across the formats during two spells in Surrey; The 43-year-old is now working with Alec Stewart, Vikram Solanki and Richard Johnson at The Kia Oval







Gareth Batty took 534 wickets for Surrey in all formats in two spells with the club – from 1998 to 2001 and then from 2009 to 2021 Gareth Batty has been appointed as Surrey’s full-time assistant coach after announcing that he was retiring as a player. The off-spinner, 43, has played over 700 professional matches in his career since his debut in 1997, including nine Tests, 10 one-day internationals and a single T20 international for England. Batty made 377 appearances for Surrey in two spells, amassing 534 wickets in all formats, with his 114 scalps in T20 cricket a joint record for the club alongside Jade Dernbach. The former Surrey captain will now team up with cricket director Alec Stewart, head coach Vikram Solanki and fellow assistant coach Richard Johnson at the Kia Oval. That moment last Thursday when Alec Stewart announced Gareth Batty’s new role as Assistant Coach. A standing ovation from all in attendance! pic.twitter.com/uwcjPiwPsK — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) October 1, 2021 Batty, who took on coaching responsibilities in 2019, told Surrey’s official website: “It has been a privilege to have played the professional game for over 20 years. “I never took a moment of it and I know how lucky I am to have represented the teams. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been involved in a very enjoyable career: teammates, coaches, family, friends and fans. “I am now looking forward to starting a new career with this great club and looking forward to all the challenges and opportunities that will bring.” Stewart added of Batty, who also played for Worcestershire and his native Yorkshire: “Batts should look back on his playing career with immense pride. “He has accomplished so much in the game and has always put 100 percent into every team he represented. “His knowledge and passion for the game is second to none, which will be a great asset as he embarks on his coaching career. “He will be missed in the dressing room for all he has given as a captain and player, but I know that loyal and caring nature will now be conveyed in his coaching. “While we congratulate him on all he has achieved as a player, we now look forward to him embarking on his coaching career, which I have no doubt will turn into a huge success. “Cricket is in his blood and we are very fortunate to have him help develop and improve our players at Surrey.”

