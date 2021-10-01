From Sweden to Italy to Michigan, football is a universal language for the Escanaba football program | WJMN





Escanaba, Michigan (WJMN) – A look at the 2021-2022 Escanaba High School Varsity Football roster, nothing will seem out of the ordinary. But this year, the Eskymo squad has two international additions to the team. “They came here the third week of football I believe and they fit right in,” said Escanaba Football Head Coach, Dave Wilson. “None of them have ever played football, but I really think they are great kids and a great asset to the team. They love to play.” While the game may be a little strange to them, that doesn’t stop them from fulfilling their dream of playing American football. “I didn’t know anything at all,” said Tor Spets, an exchange student from Sweden. “I knew about Super Bowl and stuff like that because of social media and I heard about teams and the NFL, but I didn’t know how to play or anything. I watched American movies and stuff like that when I was little and I kind of knew what it was, but I’ve never played it, so it’s a new experience.” One thing that doesn’t need translation is team spirit. “Coach Wilson, he’s great,” Spets said. “He helps Federico and I a lot and he’s very positive and he’s supporting the team and he’s doing what’s best for the team and it’s been great. The guys are great and it’s great. They’re very friendly and accepting and welcoming. ” Missed an episode of High School Sports Zone? Click here!

Tor is not alone in the field when it comes to international competition. “It’s pretty cool in our sport because there are too many rules and there’s a lot of type of player, but it’s a cool sport,” said Federico Lorenzi, an exchange student from Italy. The football game is a way for these two to feel connected, even when friends and family are so far away. “We are having a good season,” Federico said. “I like it. I like this team. I hope we win more games and I can play more.” These two haven’t been in the Upper Peninsula for two months, but Escanaba Head Coach Dave Wilson says they already bring so much to the team. “They’ve never heard of Escanaba, Michigan and they’ve come in here every day with a great attitude and they were just great teammates, all the guys there love them,” Wilson said. “They’re just really nice kids and they really enjoy playing football.” Regardless of wins and losses, this experience is something these two will never forget. “I just want to play football, have fun and make friends,” Spets said.

