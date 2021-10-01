Sports
How tennis clothes became the look of summer
When Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff and a host of other world-class players took to the court this summer at Wimbledon and the US Open, they weren’t the only ones with full tennis gear. Long the unofficial uniform of stuffy country clubs and pick-up lines for private schools everywhere, the sportswear has been given a new lease of life in recent months, both on the streets and on social media. Younger generations are embracing the once-traditional attire, finding a kind of effortless cool in the classic pleats, and even if they’ve never picked up a racket or set foot on a baseline, they don tennis skirts and polos as if they were fresh off a last set. .
Between May and September of this year, Google searches climbed for tennis skirts, dresses, polo shirts and the like, and photos of the sports staples, paired with oversized vintage sweatshirts and T-shirts, topped Instagram and TikTok feeds. The seemingly sudden interest in tennis equipment soon spawned a new aesthetic: tenniscore.
In response to this trend or perhaps in a rather coincidental timing, a long list of brands have started producing or expanding their tennis offerings. Where Nike, Adidas and FILA once ruled, established fashion designers, such as Tory Burchs Tory Sports and rowers, and emerging brands, such as TOWER, danzy, and Year of us, are now making their own tennis-inspired clothing. And more and more, customers are not only choosing their tenniscore looks over conventional athletic brands, but they are also choosing them over regular streetwear.
Contrary to the general rise of athleisure over the past year and a half, the current moment of tennis wear is at least partly a result of the pandemic. Tennis is a great outdoor activity, says Nikki Kule, the founder and creative director of KULE. It was a great way to stay active during the pandemic and it has introduced or reintroduced the sport to many people.
While tennis has always been an inspiration to KULE and a factor in its brand DNA, it lasted until Spring/Summer 2021. collection, released earlier this year, that the founder and her team decided to incorporate the sport into a logo. We thought the tennis-inspired patterns would be a fun addition, so we put a KULE Tennis logo on a men’s and women’s sweatshirt, t-shirt, and socks, she explains. They have already had to replenish the collection twice.
Marshall Danzy, the founder of millennial-favorite clothing brand Danzy, was drawn to tennis around this time. In the early spring of this year, Revolve Clothing contacted me about designing a collection of tennis capsules, she recalls. I thought it was a missing concept in the fashion market and really felt it would be a great opportunity as well as creatively exciting.
The collection, says Danzy, was inspired by 90s icons such as Princess Diana and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Airs Ashley Banks, alongside tennis legends like Stefi Graf and Serena Williams. The pleated skirt, cap and crew neck are all a nod to that era, she adds.
Year of Ours, a young sportswear brand, has seen tennis as a more natural addition to building its offerings, including a bestseller tennis shortage. The brand prides itself on creating well-fitting sportswear that compliments the body of all shapes and sizes, and founder Eleanor Haycock believes that’s why his tennis collection stands out.
This trend is made for everyone, and we’re a brand that offers pieces that are made for everyone, too, she says. And whether you wear our pieces as an everyday outfit or for real tennis, the quality is high in everything from the underskirt shorts that are suitable for holding tennis balls to the length of the skirt hem. feminine yet ideal for sports.
For Rowing Blazers founder and creative director Jack Carlson, tennis was a second sport, not only to him personally, but also to his brand. Tennis was always my other sport, and in high school I once quit the rowing team to play tennis until the coach begged me to come back, he explains. But more importantly, I’ve always been inspired by the tennis style. The sport is so full of iconic individuals and yet it is a dress code game.
Rowing Blazers led the way, introducing its first tennis-themed apparel back in 2019, but the range has continued to expand this year. Like KULE, the brand has made an emblem of tennis rackets, which is decorated with hats, sweaters and even on the lycra shorts underneath tennis skirts. But also built into the tennis equipment is his trademark playfulness, as evidenced by his Tennis Everyone? to design, a nod to the famous Anyone for tennis? phrase thought to have been coined by George Bernard Shaw, and its three-way cooperation with FILA and Babar the Elephant.
But unlike other brands joining the tennis core trend, Rowing Blazers doesn’t make tennis apparel for the court. We’ve gone for nostalgic, tennis-inspired pieces that aren’t really meant to be performance clothing, Carlson says, adding that it’s more comfortable and fun. Tennis equipment is cheerful, comfortable and has connotations of both leisure and athletics. What else do you want?
