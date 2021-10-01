Diamondbacks vs. Giants – Game Recap – September 30, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO — Late Night LaMonte” finally delivered home to San Francisco on Thursday night.

LaMonte Wade Jr. singled home the winning run with one out in the ninth inning and the Giants maintained their two-game lead in the NL West by beating Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4.

The Giants recorded their 105th win, one of the franchise record set in 1904, and maintained their two-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in second place on the final weekend of the season. San Francisco closes with three home games against San Diego. The Dodgers finish with three at home against NL Central champion Milwaukee.

With the score at 4 in the ninth, Wilmer Flores hit an one-out double off of Joe Mantiply (0-3), who then walked Donovan Solano intentionally. A walk for pinch-hitter Curt Casali loaded the bases for Wade, and he singled into right field.

Wade is 13 for 23 (.565) with 12 RBI in the ninth inning this season, leading teammates to name him Late Night LaMonte. Despite its reputation, this was his first walk-off hit.

It was special, the first time I did it at home, Wade said.

Wade’s on-time connection capped off a night that began with Bumgarner’s first outing for fans in San Francisco since signing a free agent deal with Arizona ahead of the 2020 season. He settled for a no-decision decision, and the 2014 World Series MVP saw flashes of the three championship teams he was part of with the franchise.

It’s pretty crazy. It’s pretty incredible to watch,” Bumgarner said. “I know people have been counting them all year and a lot of people can’t understand and make sense out of it, but I’m on that side when people say the same thing. I know how dangerous the Giants in general are when they come into the postseason. I’ve obviously seen that a few times, so there’s something about that uniform, I don’t know.

Tyler Rogers (7-1), San Francisco’s sixth reliever, threw two innings for the win.

Johnny Cueto came into relief for the first time in his career after coming off the injured list earlier in the day, pitching 2 1/3 innings for the Giants, giving up one run and three hits with three strikeouts.

It was big for him to give us a few innings there, said catcher Buster Posey. I’m sure as long as he’s been in the big leagues it obviously must have been a completely different feeling coming out of the bullpen, but it was the same Johnny attacking and mixing.

Ildemaro Vargas hit a leading triple in Arizona’s fifth before Posey’s bottom-half double made it 4-all.

Brandon Crawford homered in the fourth off his former longtime teammate MadBum, who helped the Giants win championships in 2010, 12 and 14.

Posey hit a sacrifice fly against Bumgarner in the third.

Bumgarner was recognized at Oracle Park in August, but didn’t pitch that series. He did face the Giants on his old mound during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, but with cardboard cutouts in the stands instead of real people.

The star lefty gave up eight hits and four runs in five innings, struckout four and walked no batter. He has not won since August 19 against the Phillies, 0-3 in his last seven games.

Bumgarner received a warm ovation during the pregame introductions, then again when he stepped into the batter’s box in the first batter’s box and before he threw his first pitch.

Super familiar feeling. Honestly, it felt like I’d done it a few hundred times or whatever it was,” Bumgarner said. “It was really cool. This place, I’ve said it many times, it means a lot to me and my family. I in no way take that for granted. I enjoyed that and I am very grateful for that. It’s special.

Bumgarner signed an $85 million five-year contract with Arizona after the 2019 season and 11 years with the Giants.

Austin Slater greeted Bumgarner with a leadoff single and Darin Ruf followed with an RBI double.

Carson Kelly and Pavin Smith hit RBI singles in the fourth straight loss for the D-backs (50-109), who ended with a 20-61 road record, including a record 24 games on a skid off Chase Field.

Arizona went 0-9 in San Francisco this season and is two defeats from the franchise record of 111 in 2004.

After Crawford’s stunning stop at shortstop on Ketel Marte’s grounder to kick off the game, Scott Kazmir walked back-to-back and three consecutive basehits.

Kazmir left his fourth start and fifth appearance after recording just one out, injured as he rushed to cover first on an infield single. Kervin Castro took off and walked with the bases loaded to make it 3-0.

TRAINERS ROOM

Giants: Cueto will be out of the bullpen for now after dealing with elbow issues this year. I’ll be myself,” Cueto said. “Of course I’ll be a little more aggressive because I know it might be an inning or two…. Ruf was also activated from the IL and back in the lineup that was on the left field played second batting. … LHP Tony Watson was placed on the 10-day IL retroactively to Wednesday with a strained shoulder.

MOVE ROSTER

The Giants appointed LHP Jos Quintana for the assignment.

NEXT ONE

Diamondbacks: Will send RHP Humberto Castellanos (2-2, 4.28 ERA) home to the mound Friday night against Colorado for his seventh start and 14th appearance of the year.

Giants: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (12-7, 3.26) throws Friday night’s series opener against San Diego, looking for just his second win in eight starts since August 13.

