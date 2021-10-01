Pac-12 Football Previews and Predictions: Week 5

The list of contenders to win the Conference of Champions is shrinking and the competition schedule is only a week away.

No. 20 UCLA football (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) is one of the few contenders, having just beaten Stanford after going 2-1 in conference play. The only other ranked team in the Pac-12 is No. 3 Oregon, which admittedly struggled to bid farewell to last place Arizona in Week 4.

The Bruins’ next opponent, Arizona State, is one of the few other teams expected to make some noise as they set an identical record for UCLA and open their conference slate with a win over Colorado. Utah also started 1-0 in Pac-12 play, but is bye for Week 5.

The North still runs through the Ducks, despite the vulnerability they have shown at times. Oregon State has crept in like a dark horse lately, especially after beating USC on the road. Anyway, the state of Oregon will most likely send a representative to the Pac-12 Championship Game in December.

In the meantime, chaos will rule the conference as usual.

Here are all the Bruins’ picks for each of the games, including a Pac-12 team in Week 5:

Colorado vs. USC (-7.5)*

Saturday, 11 a.m. PT

Boulder, Colorado

At this point, it is clear that the Trojans are a long way from the top 25 team they were linked to in early September. Their season is in full swing, with teams being blown out one week and blown out the next. Donte Williams may not have lost the team as much as he has lost the fanbase, so expect his total attack to surpass an absolutely rotten Buffalo’s pass attack.

Choice: USC

Stanford vs. No. 3 Oregon (-8)*

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. PT

Stanford, California

The Cardinal may have been a little overrated prior to their matchup with the Bruins, and UCLA dismantled them for about 80% of the game. Oregon’s defense is good enough to disallow those big stretches that UCLA did, and freshman quarterback Tanner McKee would be a bit shocked if Kayvon Thibodeaux might return and terrorize him in the sack. A more mobile quarterback may have a chance to improvise, but McKee—for all his strengths—isn’t.

Choose: Oregon

California (-7.5)* vs. Washington State

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. PT

Berkely, California

The Cougars kept up with the Utes this past weekend, albeit a Utah team that had lost twice in a row and was not as good as initially expected. The USC’s loss in Washington state looks even worse in retrospect, as the Trojans lost to Stanford the week before and Oregon the week after. Cal may not have won the opening game against Washington, but they showed guts to force overtime, and they certainly have the advantage in the skill positions when Jayden can’t play the Laura and Max Borghi.

Choose: Cal

Oregon State (-2.5)* vs. Washington

Saturday, 6:00 p.m. PT

Corvallis, Oregon

A surprise contender in the Pac-12 North, the Beavers are riding a winning streak of three games since losing by single digits to Purdue in their season opener. Quarterback Chance Nolan and running back BJ Baylor are in their respective positions toward the top of the conference, and their defense only allows 21 points per game. Washington Has Recovered From Losing Montana And Michigan Just Not Enough To Stop Red-hot Oregon State

Select: Oregon State

No. 20 UCLA (-3)* vs. the state of Arizona

Saturday, 7:30 PM PT

Pasadena, California

The most entertaining and important game of the weekend will be the nightcap, which is really only a problem for viewers on the East Coast. Anyone in the Pacific time zone will have a blast watching Chip Kelly take on Herm Edwards and Dorian Thompson-Robinson face off against Jayden Daniels. As was the case the last time those two pairs matched, the Bruins will come out on top and take a significant early lead in the Pac-12 South.

Choice: UCLA

