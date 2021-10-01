Blue Jays Roundup: Tennis falls in WDA team match





“It didn’t go the way we wanted it to on a team,” said Jamestown High School head tennis coach John Ness. “But we are a relatively young team that looks strong in the coming years.” The Blue Jays took part in the West Region tennis tournament in Minot on Thursday, where they lost 4-1 to Mandan and 3-2 to Bismarck High. The regional doubles and singles competitions start on Friday and end on Saturday. Lunzman went 2-0 in his singles. After taking a convincing win over Christen, Blue Jay junior defeated Bismarck’s Roger Karalvs 6-0, 6-1. Max Frunk also took a win against Bismarck. Frnk defeated Trystan Fernandez 6-1, 6-4 in the number 3 singles spot. Mandan 4, Jamestown 1 singles No. 1: Karter Hatzenbuhler, M def. Gage Orr 6-3, 6-3 No. 2: Mason Lunzman, J def. Jared Christian 7-6 (1), 6-1 No. 3: Colin Frank, M def. Camron Andersen 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 doubles No. 1: Brady Helbling/Kalob Zacan, M def. Max Fronk/Adam Sortland 6-3, 6-3 New. 2: Jayden Arenz / Anton Kozojed, M def. Kane Schmidt / Kai Backen 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 Bismarck 3, Jamestown 2 singles No. 1: Tyler Wahl, BHS def. Gage Orr 0-6, 6-4, 6-3 No. 2: Mason Lunzman, J def. Roger Karalvs 6-0, 6-1 No. 3: Max Fronk, J def. Trystan Fernandez 6-1, 6-4 doubles No. 1: Adam Vasichek/Isaiah Koch, BHS def. Adam Sortland/Camron Andersen 6-0, 6-4 No. 2: Gabe Hanson / Aiden Ellertson, BHS beats Kane Schmidt / Kai Backen 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 Head Swim and Dive Coach Ben Smith and his team came out on top with Horace in West Fargo. The Blue Jays defeated Horace 116-64. The final results were not available. The Jays are 5-0 in doubles competitions this season. The Jays are back at the Hurlburt Aquatics Center on Saturday for the West Fargo Invite. The meeting starts at 9:00 a.m

