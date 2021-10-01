Field hockey takes 2-0 road win at Wheaton





Next game: at Babson 7-10-2021 | 6:00 PM NORTON, Mass. The Wesley hockey team took a 2-0 road win over Wheaton on Thursday night. A second straight win for the Cardinals takes Wesleyan to 3-0 in non-conference games and brings their record to 4-4 on the season, while the Lyons drop their third straight win and fall to 4-5 overall in 2021 . HIGHLIGHTS: On a chilly weeknight, Wesleyan came out excited to play and scored the first goal in the 6 e minute, scoring on their first penalty corner of the game. Ava Galdenzi ’24 inserted to the top of the circle and the ball swung to Leah Ewers ’23 on the right wing. The midfielder drove a pass towards the center of the Wheaton defense and found .’s stick Diana Black ’23 who fended off her team-leading sixth goal of the season

After three straight penalty corners without a goal, Wesleyan was able to cash in in just four minutes in the third quarter as Galdenzi pushed to the top again and swung again to the right where Melanie Lim | ’24 received the pass. Looking far into the post, her seeing-eyed pass found Galdenzi’s stick making no mistake and finding the back of the cage to make it 2-0

The last quarter played like the second, with Wesleyan dominating in shots (6-1) and penalty corners (5-1) but neither side found the back of the net, which proved enough for a 2-0 Wesleyan- victory Ava Galdenzi ’24 scored her third goal of 2021 WITHIN THE NUMBERS: The stats reflect how much the Cardinals controlled the game as Wesleyan had a 15-5 lead in shots, 8-1 in shots on goal and 10-4 advantage in penalty corners

Diana Black now has six goals for the season, which is equivalent to her full 2019 season tally as a freshman, while she now has three goals in the last two games

Both Ewers and Lim gave their first assist in tonight’s win

Kylie Nelson Marois ’24 was the record keeper and took her second win in a row, while Caitlin Grant ’22 came in at the start of the second quarter and made one save. Athens Vadnali ’25 then came in with five minutes to go and made her first career appearance for Wesleyan

