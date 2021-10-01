India wins historic bronze medal at Asian table tennis championships





This is the country’s first-ever medal in the continental competition. The Indian men’s team achieved a historic medal for the first time at the Asian Table Tennis Championships at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar. Against South Korea in the semifinals, it was always a tough challenge for the Indian men. They tried their best, which was not enough as they lost 0-3. In the first meeting, the best of the competition, Jan Woo-jin, did not allow Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to enter the match. It took 35 minutes for the Korean to win the match 11-5, 10-12, 11-8, 11-5. However, Sathiyan can take comfort in the fact that he has won at least one match. Sharath Kamal, who played the second game in a tie, gave hope that he could make a turnaround against the world No. 22, Lee Sang-Su. But that was not for the veteran Indian rower as his smashes went off the table at crucial moments and conceded the game at 7-11, 15-13, 8-11, 11-6, 11-9. The Koreans then played doubles specialist and number 77 in the world, Cho Seung-min, against Harmeet Desai in an important match for the Asian table tennis championships. Even that trick worked in favor of the top seeds. The left-handed Cho barely gave room to the higher placed Indian who won second and third after falling behind, but in the decider the Korean won in 45 minutes. Another titanic match ended 11-4, 9-11, 8-11, 11-6, 13-11 in favor of South Korea. Despite the 3-0 defeat, India will come home with a historic bronze medal at the Asian Table Tennis Championships. This is the country’s first-ever medal at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Championships, courtesy of both losing semifinalists who awarded the bronze. Women’s team ends campaign on a winning note On the other hand, the young Indian women, who played without their top star Manika Batra, were composed in the fifth place match against Thailand and won it 3-1. Only Archana Girish Kamath who played the opener against the number 28 in the world, Suthasini Sawetta, lost her match 7-11, 11-7. 6-11, 12-10, 9-11 in 36 minutes. The world’s No. 122 Indian fought fiercely despite two-downs and took it to the decider where the veteran Thai had the upper hand. Sutirtha Mukherjee defeated Phantita Pinyopisan in 18 minutes to win the match 11-5, 11-5, 11-6 and in the third tie, Sreeja Akula recorded an 11-7, 11-6, 11-2 victory over Wirakarn Tayapitak in 17 minutes. In the reverse singles, Sutirtha tamed a tired Sawettabut 11-7, 11-6, 10-12, 11-7 in 32 minutes. Shortly after, she also kicked off her singles campaign with an outright win. The 25-year-old defeated Qatar’s Ali Maha 11-4, 11-3, 11-4 in just over 10 minutes. Related News |ARTICLE REMAINS BELOW Elsewhere, Manav Vikash Thakkar and Archana Girish Kamath had made their way to the Round of 16 of the Asian Table Tennis Championships. They competed against Kazakh duo Kirill Gerassimenko and Anastassiya Lavrova. The Indian pair started well by winning the first game comfortably. However, they lost the next two games after fighting well. The talented young Indian duo composed themselves to win the next two games and advance to the quarter-finals. The final score was 11-4, 11-13, 9-11, 11-6, 11-4 in favor of the Indians. Their challenge in the quarterfinals will come in the form of Hong Kong’s Ho Kwan Kit and Lee Ho Ching. For more updates, follow Khel Now on Twitter, Instagram and join our community at Telegram.

