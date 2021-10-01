Padres Daily: Dodgers show once again it’s not a rivalry; Tatis throws MVP blow; Darvish done

Good morning from Los Angeles,

This is not a rivalry unless the coyote versus the roadrunner is a rivalry.

The Padres appeared to be catching up on the Dodgers. But no.

If the baseline is 2017, when the entire 25-man roster for the season opener at Dodger Stadium would earn $5 million less than Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw’s base salary ($33 million), then the Padres have come closer. .

If the goal is real profit to be better than the Dodgers, then there is simply no evidence that this has happened.

In fact, in recent years, it’s been like the big brother gives the little brother a few points in a jar of hoops in the driveway before unleashing a series of dunks and sending the little guy into the house crying.

For the third consecutive season, there was a definitive shift as the Dodgers showed who was still in charge.

The Padres won the final three games before the 2019 All-Star break to come within 2 games of the National Leagues second wildcard spot and to 4-5 in that season’s run. The Dodgers then won eight of their last 10 games.

In 2020, it actually happened in each of the teams three series. The Padres won the first game of their first series and lost the next two. They went to Dodger Stadium and won two in a row before losing the next two by a combined score of 17-2. In September, the Padres moved 1 game ahead in the division by taking the first game before the Dodgers won the last two of that series.

And this season, as you may recall, the Padres won seven of the first ten encounters. Unfortunately, last night was the Dodgers’ ninth win over the Padres.

They are 130-68 against the Padres in the past 11 seasons. That’s a win rate of 0.657.

And that’s not a rivalry unless an anvil that inevitably falls on the same side is part of a rivalry.

Pretty big shot

For some at bats in this series, Fernando Tatis Jr. booed as hard as Manny Machado. It’s a compliment to be booed like that at Dodger Stadium.

But the sound that really showed the crowd’s appreciation was the ooooooh that accompanied the final part of Tatis’ 467-foot home run in the fifth inning that cleared the left field pavilion and left the yard.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has not yet let go of the NL MVP award.

His home run at Dodger Stadium (yes) was his 42nd of the season.

He was hitless with nine Ks in his previous 12 ABs. https://t.co/M45eRjjqo4 -Kevin Acee (sdutKevinAcee) October 1, 2021

Tatis was only the fifth player to clear the uneven roof over the top outfield seats. Mike Piazza, Mark McGwire, Giancarlo Stanton and Willie Stargell (twice) were the others.

At 116.6 mph, it was the hardest hit ball of Tatis’ career. It was also his longest home run near sea level, taking only his 477-foot blast on June 16 at Coors Field.

And it came just when it looked like he had essentially quit the NL MVP race.

Tatis had struckout nine while going 0-for-12 leading up to that at bat.

I will be writing today about Tatis’s recent performance, his off-season plans regarding his shoulder and his position in the MVP race.

See Yu next year

Starter Yu Darvish’s season officially ended yesterday when he was placed on the injured list with a left hip impingement. This is the injury that kept him out of the All-Star game and almost certainly played a part in his 6.16 ERA in the second half (12 starts).

Darvish said Tuesday after his last start that his off-season priority was to get his hip healthy.

I think first and foremost, I’d like to know exactly what’s going on with the hip, he said. When the seasons are over, I think that’s the first.

He found out before the offseason officially started. His physical exit included some imaging that revealed the collision.

It is believed that four to six weeks of rest and rehabilitation will get him ready for spring training.

facts

Ha-seong Kim was 2-for-4 with a homerun, his eighth of the season and second in his last 12 at bats.

Tatis’ midfield start last night was his second in the outfield in the last 18 games and probably his last on the grass. Oracle Park in San Francisco is a challenging place to play for even experienced outfielders. Manager Jayce Tingler said Tatis would play shortstop in the season finale.

Reliever Craig Stammen was taken off the injured list after two days. He had flu-like symptoms and was held up as a precaution due to COVID protocols.

Shaun Anderson was recalled from Triple-A, and Ryan Weathers was given an option on Triple-A. Weathers stayed with the cab crew.

Jurickson Profar, who hurt his right shoulder while sliding on Wednesday, grounded out last night as a pinch-hitter.

Austin Adams hit two innings for the first time this season. After giving up a homerun with one out to Corey Seager in the seventh, Adams retired five of the next six batters he faced and got through the two innings in 26 pitches.

Ouch!

When libraries challenge each other.

That sums up the Padres season as best as a single tweet could.

But there are still three games left. And the Padres will probably be near celebratory champagne.

After helping the Dodgers stay in the National League West race, the Padres headed to San Francisco, where they will play a role in determining whether the Dodgers’ streak of eight consecutive division titles will be extended.

The Giants lead the Dodgers with two games and three left to play. A Dodgers loss to the Brewers tonight combined with a Giants win over the Padres would take the title for the Giants. However the Dodgers do this weekend against the Brewers, every two Giants wins will earn their first division title since 2012.

Okay, that’s it for today. And that might be it for the weekend.

There is a lot of work to do to sum up this season. Don’t know when the next newsletter is. It will probably be when there’s something to talk about that doesn’t fit into my regular coverage or that needs further explanation or analysis.

Talk to you soon.