Ravichandran Ashwin: Miffed Ashwin lashes out at ‘spirit of cricket’ hypocrisy | Cricket News

‘I didn’t know the ball had hit Pant, I’d run even if I did’

VERBAL VOLLEYS: R Ashwin of Delhi Capitals and Tim Southee from KKR gets involved in angry exchange at Sharjah

Ashwin had the last laugh on the field on Tuesday when he got Morgan’s wicket, but on Thursday he chose to take it further with a series of tweets.

While the spinner clarified that he did not see the ball bounce off Pant, he added that he would have run away any way because he “may”. And then he revealed that Morgan told him he was “a disgrace”.

“1. I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and I didn’t realize the ball had hit Rishabh. 2. Will I run when I see it!? Of course I want and may. 3 Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was? Of course NOT (sic), Ashwin tweeted. He followed that up on another tweet, saying: “In Morgan of Southee’s world of cricket they can choose and hold on to what they believe is right or wrong, but they have no right to take a morally high stance and using words that are derogatory.”

In another tweet, he said: “All these people who call you good or bad have already earned their living or are doing what it takes to be successful elsewhere.”

Put your heart and soul on the pitch and play within the rules of the game and shake your hands once the game is over

It may very well have been a dig at Morgan, who achieved World Cup-winning captaincy status due to a similar rebound from Ben Stokes in the 2019 50-over World Cup final against New Zealand going for a border .

While Virender Sehwag, in a cryptic tweet, saying Morgan wasn’t exactly on a “dharna” after winning the World Cup, former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta said Morgan’s choice of words during the recent incident was disappointing.

On July 14, 2019, when it bounced off Ben Stokes bat in the final, Mr Morgan sat on a Dharna outside Lord

“There will be disagreements, but that doesn’t mean you can call a colleague a ‘disgrace.’ There was no reason to escalate the temperature like in an incident like this,” Dasgupta told TOI.

WHEN THE LAWS ARE NOT DEFINED…Dinesh Karthik tries to reason with Delhi Capitals’ R Ashwin (No.23) during the match against KKR

But should Ashwin have gone for that run in the first place, which isn’t in the spirit of the game? “Who defines the spirit of the game? If it’s illegal to run on a ricochet, why doesn’t the ICC ban it? The stakes are so high these days and lives and careers are made over a run here and there,” Dasgupta said .

That said, it cannot be denied that Ashwin is a player who has found himself at the center of controversy. Legendary Shane Warne tweeted, “Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again?”

The world should not be divided on this subject and Ashwin. It's pretty simple – it's outrageous and should never happen

Former Tamil Nadu spinner Sunil Subramaniam, who was Ashwin’s coach in his youth, says it has a lot to do with the way the umpire plays his cricket. “He has his own opinion, he is fiercely opinionated and plays the game hard. He always has questions about everything and if he believes a rule is unfair he will not be afraid to challenge it,” said Subramaniam.

However, the coach thinks Ashwin could have avoided that run, but he wants to give his former ward the benefit of the doubt. “If Ashwin said he didn’t see the ricochet, then he must have.”

Subramaniam went on to question Warne’s jest, saying there’s no mention of Ashwin as “that guy” who always creates controversy. “As for the Mankading two years ago, Ashwin was absolutely right in what he did. The batsman takes advantage of an inappropriate advantage by leaving the crease early and Ashwin was right to question it, especially in T20 games where one extra run means a lot.” Subramaniam said.

One wonders if the heat generated by the Morgan incident will increase the pressure on Ashwin, who will make his comeback in India in T20Is right after the IPL. Both Dasgupta and Subramaniam have a feeling this won’t be the case, as Ashwin is “too much of a pro to be bothered by all this stuff.”

“He recently released Morgan after the incident. If that happens, it will make him more determined to do better,” Subramaniam said.