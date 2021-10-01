SW Va. football: Wise Central, Abingdon take on Mountain 7 | . key showdown Sport

Wise Centrals’ chances of winning the Mountain 7 District football championship may amount to something the Warriors have never done before.

Central (2-2, 0-1) travels to Abingdon (3-1, 1-0) on Friday and will likely need to take out the Falcons to continue their hunt for an M7 title.

If we want to be in the district race at the end of the year, this is a big game for us, said center coach Luke Owens.

The Warriors have never beaten Abingdon on the roster. Union and Ridgeview join the Falcons as teams still undefeated in the league, leaving the Warriors in desperate need of a win on Friday.

To make it even more challenging, the Warriors missed a week of training last week due to quarantine protocols. Owens said his team had a good week of training and preparedness this week.

For the Warriors to be successful, the coach said their defense must find a way to slow down the high-scoring Falcons.

In the final weeks 34-14 win over Tennessee High, Bishop Cook ran for 182 yards and three touchdowns and Malique Hounshell added 149 yards to the ground. The week before, Abingdon knocked Richlands away 42-0 with a balanced run and pass attack.

They are very good up front on both sides of football, Owens said. They line up and come right at us. They have really good backs that hit the hole and the receivers can go up and get the football.

Friday’s game is also a big one for Abingdon. Both Union and Ridgeview are out of the district this week, meaning Coach Garrett Amburgeys’ squad could go to a three-way tie for first place in the Mountain 7 with a win.

Amburgey doesn’t take the Warriors for granted.

Central is playing with great technique and they are playing hard every game for four quarters, said Amburgey, noting that not all was well in last weekend’s win.

We need to take better care of football, he said. Last week we had too much sales against Tennessee High. We can’t afford to give Central short fields and extra possessions.

TWIN SPRINGS (3-1) at

TWIN VALLEY (4-0)

Could this be a taste of a region 1D playoff game? Absolute.

Twin Springs impressively defeated JI Burton last weekend and is in contention for the Cumberland District Championship. Meanwhile, Twin Valley has yet to lose this season.

The Titans bring major threats to Mason Elliott and Eli McCoy in the non-district matchup, along with quarterback Abel Dingus. Dingus completed 9 of 13 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday’s final win against Burton.

GATE CITY (1-3) at

LEBANON (0-4)

Both teams are having a hard time.

Gate City suffered a Mountain 7 defeat to Union last week, while Lebanon fell to Chilhowie in the Hogoheegee District game.

Look for the Blue Devils Carson Jenkins to play a bounce back game this week after being nearly knocked out by the Bears.

UNION (3-1) at

THOMAS WALKER (3-2)

The game is a mismatch on paper.

The Pioneers have solid players and are competing for the Class 1 Cumberland District title, but the Class 2 Bears have too many weapons.

The defending region’s 2D champion, Union, is likely to walk away with this match by halftime.

RIDGEVIEW (4-0) at

RICHLANDS (2-2)

Richlands opened with two wins, but was eliminated in the last two games and was defeated by losses to Graham and Abingdon.

That’s not good news for a team that hosts a Ridgeview squad with one of the best defenses in the region.

The Wolfpack have outperformed their opponents 93-20 in their last two games, averaging 6.5 points per game this season.

EASTSIDE (2-2, 0-0) at

JI BURTON (0-4, 0-1)

This is an important mid-season game in the Cumberland District.

Eastside travels to Lawson-Fitchko Stadium to rock Cumberland preseason favorite JI Burton.

With big district games ahead of Thomas Walker and Twin Springs, the Spartans will need a win on Friday to maintain their spot on the overcrowded top of the heap.

Twin Springs gave Burton its fourth consecutive loss of the season and its first loss in the district, so the Raiders must win to keep their hopes alive for at least part of the district title.

BLAND COUNTY (2-2) at

CASTLE WOOD (1-3)

Bland County makes the trek to Russell County from Rocky Gap.

The Bears and Blue Devils don’t meet often in the regular season, but this season they do have a win over a joint opponent. Bland defeated Rye Cove 28-14 and Castlewood defeated Rye Cove 33-12 last Friday.

Landon Taylor was big in Castlewood’s win over the Eagles, finishing with 193 rushing yards, 20 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

VIRGINIA HIGH (3-0) at

SPOT WOOD (1-3)

Virginia High heads up Interstate 81 for four hours to play Spotswood, near Harrisonburg, in another game not on the original schedule.

The teams added the matchup after COVID-19 protocols forced the postponement of their other games.

Virginia Highs’ last game was on September 10 against Patrick Henry, who the Bearcats won 66-40. It was the second game in a row that Virginia High scored more than 60 points. The Bearcats defeated John Battle 63-0 on September 3.

