ROUNDUP: Northview, Greencastle progress in tennis section | Sport

Northview and Greencastle continued Thursday at the Northview boys’ tennis section.

Both the Knights and Tiger Cubs won 4-1. Northview defeated Owen Valley and Greencastle defeated South Putnam.

The championship was originally supposed to be played on Friday, but has been moved to Saturday at 9:00 AM.

Football

Boys

TH South 6, Sullivan 0 At TH South, Grant Esper and Ashton Hayne both scored two goals. Gavin Henning and Nick Doll both scored some goals when the Braves blasted past the Golden Arrows in a non-conference game.

West Vigo 2, North Knox 2 At Bicknell, Jaxon Kyrouac and Monte Walker scored for the Vikings in the nonconference draw.

girls

TH South 5, Sullivan 2 At TH South, the Braves had five different scorers Kamdyn Burton, Avery Pommier, Kylee McGuirk, Mallory Rich and Margo Mallory who found the back of the net in the nonconference win over the Golden Arrows. McGuirk and Mallory both had assists.

Volley-ball

TH South 3, Northview 0 At TH South, the Braves earned the sweep in the non-conference game.

Linton 3, Shakamak 0 At Jasonville, Linton continued his winning streak with a win over the Lakers in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference.

Seeger 3, Riverton Parke 0 In Mecca, Seeger won the Wabash River Conference over the Panthers.

Parke Heritage 3, Southmont 0 At Marshall, Ind., the Wolves won the non-conference game.

colleges

RHIT tennis wins At Rose-Hulman, Anderson relied on five singles wins to take a 7-2 win over Rose-Hulman in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference women’s tennis action on Thursday night.

Taylor Goldman played a part in both of Rose-Hulman’s victories. Goldman won 6-1, 6-2 on the No. 1 singles flight, and teamed up with Ruby Kauffman to an 8-3 win over No. 1 doubles.

Rose-Hulman dropped to 1-4 and 1-2 in competition matches. The Engineers return to action at Franklin on Saturday.

ISU Soccer Honored The Indiana State women’s soccer team was recognized for their commitment and success in the classroom by earning the 2020-21 United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award.

This is the third consecutive year (16th overall) that the team has received this award.

Recipients of the College Team Academic Award are active members of the United Soccer Coaches College Services Program with a composite grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster.

The Sycamores as a team achieved a 3.77 GPA.

A total of 382 women’s soccer teams achieved a team score of 3.0 or higher, earning the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 academic year.

ISU Women’s Tie In Des Moines, Iowa, the Sycamores women’s soccer team won a tie on Tuesday.

A quick first half saw the Sycamores (2-7-2, 0-2-1) jump up front 1-0 in the 10th minute as Sasha Thompson scored her second goal of the season on a feed from Katie Yankey, who found Thompson open in the box. That was the Yankeys’ second assist of the year.

The second half got off to a slow start until Indiana State was called for a foul in the penalty area, giving Drake (5-3-4, 0-0-2) a penalty in the 70th minute, where Emma Nagel scored her third goal of the season to even the match at one.

Rose men win At Rose-Hulman, the Engineers scored a pair of goals in the second half to take a 3-1 win over Mount St. Joseph in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s soccer action Wednesday night at Engineer Soccer Field.

Matt Fix scored the first goal of the game in the 23rd minute, thanks to a pass from Takezo Kelly.

After Mount St. Joseph’s equalizer, Rose-Hulman (4-4-1, 1-0) scored the match winner two minutes into the second half, when AJ Yilmaz scored on an assist from Julius Salinas.

Kelly added an insurance goal in the 58th minute.

Rose Women’s Fall In Cincinnati, Mount St. Joseph scored in the seventh minute and withstood Rose-Hulman’s (4-2-1, 0-1) offensive attempts to book a 1-0 win in women’s soccer in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener for both schools on Wednesday night.

Poetrie Bedgood scored the only goal of the game in the seventh minute, assisted by Madeline Scherpenberg, for the final margin.