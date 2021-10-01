Local roundup: Skowhegan field hockey takes Nokomis to victory





SKOWHEGAN Paige Gilbert’s goal proved the difference for Skowhegan’s hockey team, which gave Nokomis a 1-0 victory on Thursday. Norie Tibbetts had an assist on Gilbert’s goal for the River Hawks (6-0). Lanie Vanestine had five saves to earn the shutout. Eliya Drummond had five saves for the Warriors (6-3). LEAVITT 9, MARANA COOK 0: Maddie Morin scored four goals, including two in a three-goal third quarter, to take the Hornets (7-1) past the Black Bears (2-6) in Turner. Ava Gagnon scored two goals, Cierra Barker had a goal and an assist and Kaylee Bellmore and Katie Sirois also scored. Anna Sargent scored two assists and Daisy Twitchell and Izzy Gates also had helpers. Esme Jamison made 14 saves for Maranacook, while Paige DeMascio and Bella Westman split time in the Leavitt goal without getting a shot on target. BOYS FOOTBALL LISBON 8, CARRABEC 0: The Greyhounds (8-1) scored half a dozen goals in the first half to put the Cobras away early in North Anson. Danny Levesque, Hunter Brissette and Bryce Poulin from Lisbon each scored two goals, while Elijah Fullerton, Sam Labamba and Aiden Parker each scored a goal. Sean Moore saved two shots for Lisbon. TRAIP ACADEMY 6, RICHMOND 1: Dylan Santamaria scored three goals when the Rangers defeated the Bobcats in Richmond. David Durling, Pedro Sarias Garcia and Owen Woolacota each scored goals for Traip (4-4-0). Max Viselli scored the only goal for Richmond (5-3-0). ERSKINE 1, LEAVITT 1: Liam Perfetto scored a goal for the Eagles, which leveled the Hornets in South China. Timber Parlin had four saves for Erskine (4-0-1). Cooper McGray scored a goal for Leavitt (2-1-2). WINTHROP 1, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: The Ramblers (3-5) knocked out the Falcons (0-5) in Winthrop. Tyler Shumway scored the only goal for Winthrop on an assist from Iker Penniman, while freshman goalkeeper Jaxon August saved five shots without conceding a goal. Mountain Valley’s Zack New saved eight shots. WATERVILLE 2, LAWRENCE 1: Garrett Gendreau scored two goals to lead the Purple Panthers to a win over the Bulldogs at Fairfield. Simeon Zeimetz had an assist for Waterville (2-6-1). Ethan Timmins scored a goal for Lawrence (0-6-1). GIRLS FOOTBALL LEAVITT 1, ERSKINE 0: The Hornets (2-5-1) defeated the Eagles (3-2-1) in the second half in Turner. Logan Arsenault sent a corner kick with just over 18 minutes left in regulation time to score and give Leavitt the 1-0 win. Jalee Boucher was credited with the assist. Leavitt’s Carlie Leavitt saved 13 shots. Sophia Pilotte from Erskine saved 10 shots. OAK HILL 9, CARRABEC 0: The Raiders (4-0) blew out the Cobras (1-1) in Wales on Thursday. Gabby Chessie scored a hat-trick for Oak Hill as part of her team’s nine-goal performance. Six other players scored goals for Oak Hill, while Paige Gonya and Eliana Smith both spent time in the net, together for zero goals. Carrabec’s Trinity Slate saved 25 shots. MT. BLUE 4, SKOWHEGAN 1: Vivian Cormier scored two goals and the Cougars (6-1-1) got assists from four different players in a KVAC win over the visiting River Hawks (0-6-2) in Farmington. Kaylee Sterling and Hannah Wilbur also scored for Mt Blue, while Eryn Parlin, Emma Dunn, Callahan Towle and Grace Bell all provided assists. ” Previous Volleyball: Gardiner attracts attention with a perfect start to the season Next one ” Watch Video: Varsity Maine Live, September 30 filed under:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.centralmaine.com/2021/09/30/local-roundup-skowhegan-field-hockey-edges-nokomis-for-victory/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos